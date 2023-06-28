Parkinson, are there any ways to slow the worsening of symptoms? – breaking latest news

Is the deterioration always slow in Parkinson’s or can it accelerate? I imagine that the aggravation depends on the loss of gray matter: if so, what can be done to slow the progression of the damage?

Daniela Calandrella, neurologist, Grisons Foundation for Parkinson's disease answers

Parkinson’s disease is a chronic and multifaceted disease, with the presentation, course, and response to drug treatment that can vary considerably between individuals, and between genders, suggesting that Parkinson’s may not exist as a single entity , although patients share common pathogenetic mechanisms that result in accelerated neuronal death, mainly of dopaminergic neurons of the cerebral black substance. This progressive loss of neurons in the dopaminergic circuit, but also in other brain, motor and non-motor circuits, is partly responsible for the gradual worsening of the disease.

Cardiovascular risk and lifestyles

Rapid deterioration in general is not typical and should always be investigated thoroughly with your neurologist. Parkinson’s is progressive, but most patients live long and in very good condition. The researchers attempted to identify the predictors of the worsening of motor symptoms, among which there are the increased cardiovascular risk and lifestyles that can modify the progression of the disorders and influence the risk of mortality, among which practicing a regular physical activity. Physical exercise, an appropriate diet, monitoring of any concomitant diseases and cardiovascular risk can help maintain good control of Parkinson’s symptoms.

