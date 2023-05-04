Parkinson, discovered a more accurate test / New studies on the causes and treatments of the disease

The research on the disease Parkinson is moving forward and in recent days 300 internationally renowned neuroscientists have gathered at New York for the Parkinson’s Progression Markers Initiative, a major study designed to help cure disease faster. The focus of this year’s meeting was, as reported by Usa Todayone of the most significant discoveries of the last decades, recently announced by PPMI and from The Michael J. Fox Foundation: the discovery of a test of the spinal fluid able to detect pathology in cells of living people.

The new test is remarkably accurate. It will also broaden the scope of Parkinson’s study. In particular, it will allow scientists to investigate how the cellular dysfunction starts in brainabout what other aspects of biology are involved in the risk of onset e you progression of the disease and why i symptoms and the course of the latter are so notoriously different in patients.

Parkinson, discovered a more accurate test: hypotheses new therapies

The hope of neuroscientists of the Parkinson’s Progression Markers Initiative and not only is that new test of the Parkinson which was recently discovered and turned out to be much more accurate of the precedents can open innovative frontiers also for what concerns the treatment of the disease. In the future it will not only be possible Diagnostics pathology and monitor it with great advancebut it can also be prevented altogether.

In recent years, in this sense, the PPMI, in collaboration with theAligning Science Across Parkinson’shas selected individuals for its research “at risk“, i.e. people who had not been diagnosed with Parkinson’s but were living with factors identified early. For example, a serious loss ofsmell or a sleep disorder which causes people to kick, punch and scream while they sleep. The aim was to confirm that these risk factors were linked to the onset of the disease in order to be able to prevent it. The studies are now giving the first satisfactory results.

