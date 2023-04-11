As every year since 1997, April 11 is World Neurological Disease Day. Paolo Calabresi, of the Gemelli Polyclinic: “Research is going on, with drugs and sport the development of the disease can be delayed”

Eliana Astorri and Beatrice D’Ascenzi – Vatican City

Parkinson’s is the most common progressive neurodegenerative disease, after Alzheimer’s, throughout the world, including Italy. The World Day dedicated to this pathology, which is celebrated today, seeks to solicit greater attention from society towards this pathology and those affected by it. Celebrated for the first time in 1997, the day falls on the anniversary of the birth of James Parkinson, the English doctor who in 1817 described for the first time “agitating paralysis”.

Know the disease

Estimates speak of around 300,000 Italians suffering from Parkinson’s disease or parkinsonisms, a term used to indicate similar but rarer forms of the disease. A very important epidemiology, which as Dr Paolo Calabresi, director of the UOC of Neurology of the Gemelli Polyclinic, is second in Italy only to Alzheimer’s. “We can say that every year about six thousand Italians fall ill with this disease – says Calabresi – the forecast over time, being a disease correlated with aging, is that these numbers may increase in the future”. The most common symptoms are ‘rest tremors’, to which can be added a visible slowing of movements, a rigidity in the facial expression and disturbances in walking. In addition, these symptoms can be associated with problems related to the nervous system, such as cognitive difficulties, anxiety and depression.

The role of drugs and research

To this day, why Parkinson’s develops is not known. Many experts believe that the disease is the result of an interaction between environmental factors and a genetic predisposition. Over the years, however, research has refined many therapeutic tools that allow patients to keep their symptoms under control and improve their quality of life. “We have excellent symptomatic therapies – continues the doctor – however in the study in which we are involved as Policlinico Gemelli, we have monoclonal antibodies directed against an anomalous protein, which is typical of this disease, alpha synuclein”. A therapy, therefore, still in the testing phase, not yet included in the common clinical pharmacology, which, however, according to Calabresi, could change the standard of living of many patients. “There are studies that we hope will give positive results for this therapy, which would no longer be symptomatic, but capable of delaying or even blocking the progression of the disease”.





Physical and cultural activity as prevention

What emerges, especially in the early stage of Parkinson’s, is the role that physical activity plays in delaying the illnesses related to the disease. According to Paolo Calabresi, sport and movement would have a protective effect on patients: “We have invested a lot in studying the effectiveness of physical exercise and what we have seen is that it even seems to reduce the disturbances of the disease. The invitation we make to our patients every day is to take walks outdoors, even with aerobic effort.” Another aspect that should not be underestimated concerns sociability and intellectual activity. “A life of relationships – concludes the neurologist – and a cultural activity seem to be, from the data in the literature, very important to protect against the first symptoms. Attention must not be paid only to drugs, but to make a particular commitment to taking care of physical activity and social life.”