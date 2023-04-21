Home » Parkinson: new possible therapeutic target identified
Parkinson: new possible therapeutic target identified

In Parkinson’s disease, the protein alpha-synuclein builds up in the brain and leads to cell death. A team of scientists from the Krembil Brain Insitute and the University of Toronto has identified a protein-protein interaction that can promote the accumulation of alpha-synuclein. The study was published by Nature Communications.

A team of scientists from the Krembil Brain Institute and the University of Toronto in Canada have identified a protein-protein interaction that may contribute to the development of Parkinson’s disease. The study was published by Nature Communications.

In Parkinson’s disease, the protein alpha-synuclein builds up in the brain and leads to cell death. The team identified a protein-protein interaction that can promote the accumulation of alpha-synuclein. To recognize this mechanism, the researchers started from a platform that studies molecules that have the ability to protect cells from the action of alpha-synuclein.

Through this approach, the team identified a peptide that reduces alpha-synuclein levels by altering the interaction between this protein and a subunit of a protein of the cellular mechanism known as ‘endosomal sorting complex required for transport III’ (ESCRT- III); an interaction that had never been detected before.

Tested in several experimental models of Parkinson’s disease, the identified peptide also restored endolysosomal function, promoted the elimination of alpha-synuclein and prevented cell death.

Fonte: Nature Communications 2023

April 21, 2023
