Home Health PARKINSON, RISKS FROM TRICHLOROETHYLENE Neurology
Health

PARKINSON, RISKS FROM TRICHLOROETHYLENE Neurology

by admin

Some substances increase the risk of developing the disease

A study published in the Journal of Parkinson’s Disease reports the effect of trichlorethylene on the mechanisms of the onset of Parkinson’s disease. According to the study signed by researchers at the University of Rochester Medical Center, the solvent would contribute decisively to the increase in the rates of the onset of the disease that has been observed in recent years.
‘TCE was used in a range of industrial, consumer, military and medical applications,’ explain research coordinators Ray Dorsey, Ruth Schneider and Karl Kieburtz. After peaking in the 1970s, use of the solvent declined, but today it is still used for degreasing metal and for dry cleaning.
TCE is a carcinogen and is also linked to spontaneous abortions and congenital heart disease. Regarding Parkinson’s, the analyzes show a … (Continue) read the 2nd page



Keywords | parkinson, solvents, substances,

See also  Revealed the secret to prevent deafness Tanta Salute

You may also like

Lotto draws today and SuperEnalotto numbers on Tuesday...

More and more pregnant women are dying in...

Diet drinks were my water – then I...

GB announces: “Anti-tank shells with depleted uranium to...

Potato casserole with feta comes in many varieties,...

The Elderly bill is law, what changes with...

fault of aging, but not only – breaking...

Recipe “Pasta with Peanut Butter and Garlic” |...

So Google challenges ChatGpt, strengths and limitations of...

Rip-off and professional insecurity: The biggest prejudices against...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy