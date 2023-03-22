Some substances increase the risk of developing the disease

A study published in the Journal of Parkinson’s Disease reports the effect of trichlorethylene on the mechanisms of the onset of Parkinson’s disease. According to the study signed by researchers at the University of Rochester Medical Center, the solvent would contribute decisively to the increase in the rates of the onset of the disease that has been observed in recent years.

‘TCE was used in a range of industrial, consumer, military and medical applications,’ explain research coordinators Ray Dorsey, Ruth Schneider and Karl Kieburtz. After peaking in the 1970s, use of the solvent declined, but today it is still used for degreasing metal and for dry cleaning.

TCE is a carcinogen and is also linked to spontaneous abortions and congenital heart disease. Regarding Parkinson's, the analyzes show a









Keywords | parkinson, solvents, substances,