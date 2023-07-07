Parkinson, the smartwatch to recognize symptoms up to seven years earlier

Disturbed sleep, tremors, muscle stiffness, cognitive decline: these are some of the symptoms of Parkinson’s disease, whose worldwide prevalence has doubled in the last 25 years. A disease that is difficult to treat and also to diagnose promptly, when the neuronal degeneration that causes it has not yet reached high levels. Technology could come to our aid, in particular that of the accelerometers contained in smartwatches, thanks to which we can intercept sleep and movement disorders potentially associated with the disease. To tell it are the results of one studio Published on Nature Medicine.

Parkinson’s disease: an often late diagnosis

Parkinson’s disease is a neurodegenerative pathology that causes the progressive deterioration of motor skills, but also of the functioning of many organs, including those of the digestive system, and of cognitive functions. To date, the exact triggering causes are not known, even if we have an idea of ​​the elements that influence its onset: genetic predisposition, but also prolonged exposure to high levels of environmental pollution. It is a disease that has a strong impact on the quality of life of both patients and their families, and for which there are currently no specific treatments other than those aimed at reducing or delaying the onset of symptoms.

The diagnosis often comes late, when 50-70% of the neurons related to motor functions have already been affected and the disease is already in an advanced stage. Being able to identify the early symptoms, experts say, could at least allow patients to be included in clinical trials aimed at designing more targeted and specific therapies.

Smartwatch to monitor sleep and movement

The group of researchers, led by Cynthia Sandor of Cardiff University (United Kingdom), analyzed the data relating to over 103,000 people aged between 40 and 49 contained in the UK Biobank, a large database made available to universities and research institutions. The authors’ goal was to understand if the data recorded by motion-tracking devices, such as smartwatches, could be used to identify the early signs relating to the onset of the disease, those that we are currently unable to recognize but which could make a more timely diagnosis possible.

The results show that machine learning algorithms trained with this data were more effective than currently used methods (such as screening for specific biomarkers detectable through blood tests, genetic factors and patient-reported symptoms) in recognizing related clinical signs to the disease. In fact, some of the signals detected by the smartwatches were clearly associated with an already existing diagnosis of Parkinson’s (carried out with the “classical” methods) or with its future onset. Indeed, among these, specific motor symptoms and sleep disturbances were already visible several years before the official diagnosis.

According to the authors, it would be possible to use smartwatches as a practical and economical screening tool: the data collected in just one week, Sandor said, can help us detect the first manifestations of the disease up to seven years before the onset of the symptoms classically used for make the diagnosis. But new studies will be needed to better understand the real potential of these technologies.