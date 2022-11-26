Parkinson’s one neurodegenerative disease caused by progressive death of some brain cellsor what they produce dopamine, a neurotransmitter that controls the automatic movements of the body. Exposure to hydrocarbons, pesticides, herbicides, solvents or the indiscriminate intake of typical antipsychotic or antinausea drugs favors the onset of the disease.

Early nonmotor symptoms may occur up to ten years before the diagnosis of the disease. By the time characteristic Parkinson’s symptoms such as tremors or stiffness appear, half of the dopamine-producing neurons are already dead. Gianni Pezzoli, neurologist, president of the Italian Parkinsonian Association and of the Grisons Foundation for Parkinson’s Disease. For this reason, do not neglect some early symptoms in order to intervene in time on the disease. Attention: it is not at all said that with one of these symptoms unrelated to other pathologies one must necessarily think of Parkinson’s or a neurological disease, but it may be worth talking to a specialist.

Parkinson’s disease tends to be divided – Pezzoli points out – as a high disease that has a cranial aggression, perhaps from the nose to the eyes, from the throat or as a distal disease, which has an aggression from the intestine. Disease originating from the skull leads to a reduction in smell, disease starting from the intestine leads more to constipation and a reduction in blood pressure when the patient stands and to an increase in blood pressure when the patient lies down explains Gianni Pezzoli.