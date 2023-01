More than green lungs, they are real health allies. The idea that nature is good for eyesight and health is now quite accepted by scientists. There are even those who have already gone so far as to prescribe walks and “immersions” in nature as therapy. But above all there is a wealth of studies that try to understand how parks, trees and waterways influence the risk of developing diseases, perhaps in an attempt to improve health by acting on the environment and lifestyles.