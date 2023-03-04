It can be cured tremor what do people with Parkinson’s disease have? There is an innovative path called MRgFUSacronym of MR-guided Focused Ultra-Sound which translates into Italian into focused ultrasound under the guidance of magnetic resonance. It’s about a lesional procedure indicated for the treatment of essential tremor and selected cases of parkinsonian tremor resistant to drug treatment.

The purpose of the procedure is to carry out the wound of a small nucleus involved in the genesis of tremor (Ventral intermediate medial nucleus – VIM – of the thalamus, or Globo pallidus internal nucleus – GPi, or Subthalamic nucleus – STN).

The procedure is performed within a Nuclear Magnetic Resonance (MRI) in an awake and cooperative subject, closely monitoring the size of the lesion, the clinical effect and any undesirable effects. The lesion is performed by means of focused ultrasound beams such as to induce tissue necrosis by means of heat That blocks the tremor on the side contralateral to the treatment: currently the procedure is indicated to be performed only in one site, usually the one opposite the side most affected by the tremor.

It can free those who have been suffering from tremors for years. And it is a method also used for treat brain tumors. In Italy this type of ultrasound is practiced in Milan, Naples, Rome, Palermo, Verona, L’Aquila. On the website of‘Carlo Besta Neurological Institute in Milan they explain how it works.

Surgery to reduce parkinsonian tremor, how does it work?

Lesion surgery with MRgFUS The treatment lasts a few hours (on average 3-4), during which quality checks are performed on the equipment, MRI scans, measurements to identify the target nucleus, and then proceed with the delivery of focused ultrasound. For the entire duration of the operation, the patient remains lying on the bed dedicated to MRgFUS.

What is the difference with MRI?

Unlike normal MRI diagnostic tests, the patient’s head will be fixed to the bed using a stereotaxic helmet. A membrane containing water will be inserted between the head and the helmet to facilitate the passage of the ultrasounds.

It is very important that the patient actively cooperates: you must be awake and conscious during the procedure to ensure that the neurologist can carry out constant clinical monitoring after each ultrasound delivery, evaluating it clinically and interacting in person. The night following the treatment, the patient remains hospitalized to be discharged, in most cases, two days after treatment. The procedure is minimally invasivehowever of an injurious nature, so it is not without risk.

Are there any side risks?

The main risks are related to the development of cerebral edema around the lesion, resulting from the MRgFUS procedure, which can take up to 3 months to resolve. During this period the patient may experience side effects, albeit mild and transient, such as slurred speech, a shaky gait or numbnessrarely weakness in the treated arm or leg. Most of these side effects are generally transient, but in some cases they can also persist. For this reason instrumental checks (MRI) and clinical evaluations are carried out, after the execution of the procedure, at 1 month, at 3 months at 6 months and annually, in order to evaluate the progress of the lesion and the clinical effect of the treatment.

Here is one video filmed at the Polyclinic of Palermo in which you can observe how the treatment takes place, and above all how the tremor is reduced.