Stories of extraordinary normality to demonstrate that it is possible to live with Parkinson’s, continuing to do what you love. It is the spirit that animated the initiative of the speaking and itinerant photographic exhibition of the #Don’t Call Me Disease campaign promoted by the Parkinson Italy Confederation. Show that, on the occasion of the national day which is celebrated on 26 November, stops in Lucca.
