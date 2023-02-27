Home Health Parkinson’s diagnosis and management for the family doctor. « Medicine in the Library
Parkinson’s diagnosis and management for the family doctor.

Posted by giorgiobertin on February 27, 2023

The purpose of these two works published in the “Canadian Family Physician” is to provide family doctors with an up-to-date approach to diagnosis and management of motor and non-motor symptoms of Parkinson’s disease.

Family physicians have a substantial role to play in the management of Parkinson’s disease (PD), both in early recognition of symptoms and ongoing management. GPs may need to diagnose Parkinson’s disease and initiate treatment, especially when there are long wait times for specialist care.

Download and read the articles in full text:
Parkinson disease primer, part 1: diagnosis
Chris Frank, Ruth Chiu and Joyce Lee
Canadian Family Physician January 2023, 69 (1) 20-24; DOI:

Parkinson disease primer, part 2: management of motor and nonmotor symptoms
Chris Frank, Ruth Chiu and Joyce Lee
Canadian Family Physician February 2023, 69 (2) 91-96; DOI:

