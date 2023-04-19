Parkinson’s disease: causes, symptoms, diagnosis and treatment

The Parkinson’s disease is a disorder of the central nervous system mainly characterized by the degeneration of some nerve cells (neurons) located in a deep area of ​​the brain called black substance. These cells produce dopamine. It is a neurotransmitter that allows messages to be sent to neurons in other areas of the brain. It is indispensable for the control of the automatic movements of the whole body. Parkinson’s symptoms appear when the number of dopamine-producing neurons decreases by more than 50% as a result of disease progression.

More and more young people affected by Parkinson’s disease

Men and women aged 30/40, at the height of their professional activity, often with small children, are forced to slow down the rhythms of their lives, often undergoing heavy downsizing in the workplace and without adequate recognition of disability due to a disease that it can be very disabling.

What are the symptoms of Parkinson’s?

They can appear at any age, although an onset before the age of 40 is unusual, but more and more cases are occurring. In most cases, the first symptoms are noticed around the age of 60. The most common are:

rest tremor,

muscle stiffness,

bradykinesia (slowness and poverty of movement),

stooped posture,

clumsy gait.

These are later associated with balance disorders and, associated with therapy, dyskinesias and dystonias (abnormal involuntary movements).

Symptoms that strike in the advanced stage of the disease

Over time, non-motor symptoms may come. The most common are:

musculoskeletal pain,

constipation,

sexual dysfunctions,

excessive salivation (drooling),

decrease in tone of voice,

swallowing difficulties ,

, insomnia,

daytime sleepiness,

depression,

anxiety,

memory loss,

reasoning, planning and understanding difficulties.

However, some of the non-motor symptoms may even precede the onset of classic motor symptoms by a long time. Here you can find all the symptoms analyzed in detail.

What are the causes?

The scientific community agrees that the onset of Parkinson’s depends on both a genetic component and an environmental one. Studies of tens of thousands of monozygotic twins have shown low agreement (one of the twins is healthy) in the case of developing the disease after the age of 55-60. On the other hand, the concordance rises if the disease occurs before the age of 50. It is possible that in some particularly polluted areas the prevalence of the disease is higher.

How is Parkinson’s disease diagnosed?

In the first instance it is based on the patient’s clinical history and on the neurological examination performed during the visit. Then tests such as nuclear magnetic resonance and a neuroimaging technique, the Spect with the DatScan tracer, are performed, which allows the residual dopaminergic activity to be quantified. Positron emission tomography (PET) exists for diagnostic completion. Finally, the pharmacological tests based on rapidly absorbed dopaminergic substances which allow to evaluate the motor improvement, a sign of a good receptor response.

What are the therapies?

To date there are no treatments capable of definitively defeating the disease, but tools to improve the symptoms. The main drug is levodopa. In one study, researchers have shown that it is an excellent treatment to be administered at the onset of the disease.

The interview with Leonardo Lopiano, professor of Neurology at the University of Turin



Drugs

Like levodopa, there are other drugs that can replace the missing dopamine:

Dopamine agonists: unlike levodopa, they directly stimulate dopamine receptors in the brain. Dopamine agonists can be used alone in the early stages of the disease or in combination with levodopa and other drugs in the more advanced stages. Enzyme inhibitors: there are several types. The dopadecarboxylase enzyme inhibitors (carbidopa and benserazide) are molecules already contained in commercial formulations of L-Dopa to reduce peripheral effects. Then we have the catechol-O-methyltransferase inhibitors (entacapone and tolcapone), which are used in association with levodopa to increase its permanence in the blood, and therefore its efficacy over time, when the first motor fluctuations appear. Monoamine oxidase type B inhibitors (selegiline, rasagiline) block the enzyme that metabolizes dopamine in the brain. Anticholinergics: effective in particular against tremors, they are not administered in cases of prostatic hypertrophy and over 70 because they facilitate memory disturbances. Amantadine: once used in the therapy of the initial phase of the disease, it is currently used with the aim of reducing some of the side effects (involuntary movements or dyskinesias). The side effects of amantadine can be swelling of the legs and the appearance of subcutaneous venous networks.

Also a study conducted in developing countries has made it possible to discover a natural therapy: the mucuna pruriens. It is a particular legume whose seeds contain a high concentration of levodopa.

Deep brain stimulation

When drug therapy is no longer sufficient, usually 15 years after the onset of the disease, deep brain stimulation can be used. It is a sort of pacemaker that emits small amounts of electricity in a precise area of ​​the brain by modulating the activity of the neurons involved in movement.

The rehabilitation

Rehabilitation is particularly useful for some problems that are not solved by drugs, such as freezing (feet that “stick” to the ground) and camptocormia (tendency to lean forward), loss of balance. In Parkinson’s treatment centers, the use of physical therapy is becoming much more widespread, also because patients are living longer than they did 20 years ago. The difficulty of movement can lead the Parkinsonian to a sedentary life, which favors the accentuation of the disturbances and compromises functional autonomy. Any type of physical activity, even a simple walk, slows down its deterioration. The greatest benefits are obtained in particular with passive physiokinesitherapy and with specific motor re-education techniques. Non-sports activities such as dance and tango, Pilates, yoga and Tai chi are also good.

Diet for Parkinson’s sufferers

Nutrition plays a key role in relieving some symptoms of patients with this disease. In the early stages of the disease, people often gain weight, while when Parkinson’s experiences advanced stages, malnutrition and underweight are encountered. Expert advice can help manage these problems.

Constipation

One of the consequences that must be countered immediately is constipation. Due to the disease we can have a slowdown in gastro-intestinal function due to the disease. Constipation can also arise from the side effects of medications. Fighting it is a priority, because in the long run this dysfunction can really compromise the patient’s state of health.

Michela Barichella, Medical Specialist in Food Sciences of the Parkinson Institute at the Clinical Institutes of Perfection (ICP) in Milan.



Here you can find the Parkinson’s treatment centres.

