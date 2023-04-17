Home » Parkinson’s disease, symptoms and treatments to live better
Parkinson’s disease, symptoms and treatments to live better

Parkinson's disease, symptoms and treatments to live better

With a gazebo on Corso Vittorio Emanuele this morning, the Parkinson association of Foggia wanted to inform and raise awareness of this disease, which is so widespread but perhaps still little known.

Parkinson’s disease is a neurodegenerative disorder that affects passive movements, causes tremors in the relaxation phase and as a result, problems walking, balance disorders and awkward gait.

To date, fortunately, there are some drugs which, not being able to cure the disease, control its effects, making the life of those affected as normal as possible.

The Parkinson association of Foggia has about 50 members who cannot meet in a physical location, as the registration fee would not cover more than two months’ rent.

In recent times, the Municipality of Foggia was asked for help in being assigned a location, but the Palazzo di Città offices replied that there were none available locations. Members have no way, therefore, to be able to reunite.

The only help, ultimamate, was given by the B. Pascal Institute of Foggia, from which a willingness to “lend” a couple of afternoons a month, premises for meetings, was received. But this does not allow the association to be able to hold courses or buy machinery. When, in addition to the damage, even the insult.

