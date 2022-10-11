It went viral on the web on video in cui Michael J. Foxsuffering for years from a severe form of Parkinson’s diseaseembraces his colleague Christopher Lloyd on the stage of the New York Comic Con, showing the signs left by the disease.

The actor, protagonist of the famous saga Back to the Futurehad told in 1998 that he had been suffering from this neurodegenerative disease since he was 29 years old: the harsh diagnosis came after noticing a persistent tremor in one little finger.

So what is the Parkinson’s disease? And what are the first signs of the disease? We talked about it with the Professor Federica Agostaneurologist at the San Raffaele Hospital and associate professor at the Vita-Salute San Raffaele University.

Professor, what is Parkinson’s disease and how widespread is it?

“Parkinson’s disease is there second most frequent neurodegenerative disease after Alzheimer’s disease. The prevalence of Parkinson’s disease is approximately 1% in the population over 60 but it reaches a higher frequency in older populations. It is a complex disease: although classically described exclusively as a movement disorder, it also causes vegetative, psychiatric, behavioral symptoms and dementia “.

Are the causes of the disease known?

“Parkinson’s disease is caused by a ‘accelerated degeneration of some cells of the brain, dopaminergic neurons, associated with the accumulation of an altered protein called alpha-synuclein. The causes are not known, however in recent years research has led to a greater understanding of the mechanisms of onset. In most cases, the disease is the result of an interaction between numerous environmental factors to which the patient is exposed during life and one genetic predisposition. It is likely that both genetic and environmental factors play a variable role in the onset of the disease in each patient. In some cases Parkinson’s disease is familial and it can appear in younger people: in these cases some have been identified responsible genetic mutations of the disease. In addition, some genetic mutations present in cases of “idiopathic” / non-familial Parkinson’s disease have been identified: in these cases the mutation constitutes a risk factor rather than a unique cause of the disease. The debut can be in variable age and the appearance of the disease within the same family is dependent on several factors. These cases are more common ».

Are there any risk factors?

“Yes, as we said, in addition to genetics, there are other risk factors for Parkinson’s disease: the age is the most important, the male sex confers moderate risk. Some environmental factors have been linked to disease risk, including some pesticides and a life in a rural setting. It is noteworthy that some chemical substances they can cause the death of dopaminergic cells e cause a form of parkinsonism, but with clinical and pathological features distinct from Parkinson’s disease. On the contrary, there is an inverse association between the risk of disease and cigarette smoking, the consumption of coffee and some drugs ».