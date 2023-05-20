Home » Parkinsons. Identified ten pesticides toxic to neurons
Health

Parkinsons. Identified ten pesticides toxic to neurons

by admin
Parkinsons. Identified ten pesticides toxic to neurons

Through a novel combination of epidemiological data and toxicity screening, a team of researchers at the University of California, Los Angeles has been able to identify 10 pesticides that are toxic to dopaminergic neurons, whose death is one of the hallmarks of Parkinson’s disease . Some of these pesticides are still in use today in the United States.

19 MAG – A team from the University of California, Los Angeles has identified ten pesticides that significantly damage neurons implicated in the development of Parkinson’s disease. The research was published in Nature Communications.

For the study, the team compared epidemiological data and conducted toxicity screenings using a large California pesticide database, which includes 14,000 products with more than 1,000 registered ingredients for use.

Researchers have identified ten pesticides that are toxic to dopaminergic neurons, the death of which is a hallmark of Parkinson’s disease.

We examined the decades-long history of exposure to 288 pesticides among Parkinson’s disease patients who had participated in previous studies. The researchers were thus able to determine long-term exposure for each person and tested each pesticide for an association with Parkinson’s.

In this way 53 substances were identified, then individually tested to evaluate the possible toxicity towards dopaminergic neurons derived from patients with Parkinson’s.

Thus, the team managed to select the ten pesticides identified as toxic: four insecticides (dicofol, endosulfan,naled, propargite), three herbicides (diquat, endothall, trifluralin) and three fungicides (copper sulphate [basico e pentaidrato] and folpet). Most of these substances are still in use in the United States.

Source: Nature Communications 2023

19 maggio 2023
© breaking latest news

See also  Few buy them but these teas would be a mine of antioxidants, they would lose weight, drop cholesterol and fight dementia


Other articles in Science and Drugs

image_1

image_2

image_3

image_4

image_5

image_6

Quotidianosanità.it

Online newspaper
of health information.

QS Editions srl
P.I. 12298601001

Registered office:
Via Giacomo Peroni, 400
00131 – Roma

Operational headquarters:
Via della Stelletta, 23
00186 – Roma

Site Manager

Luciano Fassari

Editorial director
Francesco Maria Avitto

President
Ernesto Rodriguez

    Joint Venture

  • SICS srl
  • Editions
    Health Communication     srl

Copyright 2013 © QS Edizioni srl. All rights reserved
– P.I. 12298601001
– registration in the ROC n. 23387
– registration with the Court of Rome n. 115/3013 of 05/22/2013

All rights reserved.
Policy privacy

You may also like

Delirium for Leonardo DiCaprio, triumph of Martin Scorsese...

Arsenal slip, City win the Premier League! And...

Dermatitis, obesity and cholesterol, did you know that...

Hot flashes from menopause, with which foods to...

9 suitable plants for mixed cultivation

Serie A, Atalanta-Verona 3-1: Gasperini remains attached to...

Williams syndrome, one in 10,000 falls into the...

chickpeas better than beans, that’s why

Motion sickness and seasickness, what to do to...

New Kia Niro 2023, the compact SUV is...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy