Parkinsons. Identified ten pesticides toxic to neurons

Through a novel combination of epidemiological data and toxicity screening, a team of researchers at the University of California, Los Angeles has been able to identify 10 pesticides that are toxic to dopaminergic neurons, whose death is one of the hallmarks of Parkinson’s disease . Some of these pesticides are still in use today in the United States.

19 MAG – A team from the University of California, Los Angeles has identified ten pesticides that significantly damage neurons implicated in the development of Parkinson’s disease. The research was published in Nature Communications.

For the study, the team compared epidemiological data and conducted toxicity screenings using a large California pesticide database, which includes 14,000 products with more than 1,000 registered ingredients for use.

Researchers have identified ten pesticides that are toxic to dopaminergic neurons, the death of which is a hallmark of Parkinson’s disease.

We examined the decades-long history of exposure to 288 pesticides among Parkinson’s disease patients who had participated in previous studies. The researchers were thus able to determine long-term exposure for each person and tested each pesticide for an association with Parkinson’s.

In this way 53 substances were identified, then individually tested to evaluate the possible toxicity towards dopaminergic neurons derived from patients with Parkinson’s.

Thus, the team managed to select the ten pesticides identified as toxic: four insecticides (dicofol, endosulfan,naled, propargite), three herbicides (diquat, endothall, trifluralin) and three fungicides (copper sulphate [basico e pentaidrato] and folpet). Most of these substances are still in use in the United States.

Source: Nature Communications 2023

19 maggio 2023

© breaking latest news



Other articles in Science and Drugs

