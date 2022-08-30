The outcomes of Parkinson’s disease also depend on the information reported in the DNA. The mutations of some single genes are able to condition the outcome of the neurodegenerative disease, which mainly involves some functions, such as the control of movements and balance. It is the result of a study presented at the recent congress of the European Academy of Neurology in Vienna. And it is an important result, especially for two aspects: the knowledge of the mechanisms underlying the disease and the potential role of therapeutic target of the genes involved.

Parkinson’s disease: what is it?

Parkinson’s is a neurodegenerative disease that can be characterized by the mutation of one or more genes. In Europe, there are currently over 1.2 million sufferers. But the numbers are destined to grow: up to over two million, between now and 2030. Typical symptoms are the consequence of the death of the cells that synthesize and release dopamine. These cells are found in the substantia nigra, a region of the midbrain where a protein, alpha-synuclein, accumulates. The neurons involved are no longer able to secrete dopamine, a neurotransmitter that performs various functions in the brain: starting with the regulation of voluntary movement.

Difficult to perform simple movements

The parkinsonian patient is recognizable through tremor and slowness of movement (bradykinesia). The latter, in the upper limbs, manifests itself early with a reduction in dexterity and gestures that make it difficult to perform simple tasks, carry out small and precise movements, such as buttoning clothes, typing, tying shoelaces. In the lower limbs, on the other hand, bradykinesia appears with a slowing down of walking and a reduction in the amplitude of the step, the steps become shorter and smaller.

Alongside these manifestations, postural instability and gait disturbances must also be considered, which most frequently affect the advanced stage of the disease. But it is not this motor difficulty that triggers the marked changes in body weight. Patients, in fact, can lose weight or gain weight depending on the stage of the disease which, in the most advanced stages, forces the person to bed and therefore makes the consumption of regular meals less frequent.

The impact of mutations on disease prognosis

But let’s go back to the discovery presented in Vienna, whose authorship is of a group of researchers from four different institutes in Paris, at the end of a study conducted on over two thousand patients. Objective of the work: to shed light on the impact that mutations in some genes can have on the prognosis of Parkinson’s disease. The authors of the study – not yet published in a scientific journal – have thus come to identify some “protective” mutations and others capable of worsening the prognosis. The former include those of the LRRK2 and PRKN genes. In the second group, however, the SNCA and GBA genes.

Their mutations would be responsible for “a faster degeneration process of motor neurons”, to put it mildly Aymeric Lanore, a neurologist at the Paris Brian Institute who coordinated the research. “This is an important discovery that could encourage the development of new molecularly targeted drugs capable of slowing, if not arresting, the progression of Parkinson’s.” Mutations of single genes are the cause of about 5 out of 100 cases of the disease. Especially those that occur in patients not involved in a family history. A small subgroup, for which the light is probably beginning to be seen at the end of the tunnel.