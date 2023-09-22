Parkinson’s, multiple sclerosis, stroke and other neurological diseases: can they be prevented and how? Expert advice

Stroke, Parkinson’s disease, multiple sclerosis, migraine, sleep disorders, Alzheimer’s disease, epilepsies: these are the best known of hundreds of neurological pathologies which, according to the World Health Organization, affect a billion people in the world and are among the main causes of disability and loss of autonomy.

The good news is that many of these disabling conditions that affect the nervous system can be prevented. This is the message launched by the Italian Society of Neurology (Sin), on the occasion of the second national neurology day which occurs on 22 September, with the information and awareness campaign “Protect your brain, rely on the neurologist” on its social channels, also supported by the actor and musician Stefano Fresi. Sin neurologists answer questions (not on specific health conditions) posed by users through interaction with posts or stories on Instagram, Twitter and on the Facebook page of the scientific society.

