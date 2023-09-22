Home » Parkinson’s, multiple sclerosis, stroke and other neurological diseases: can they be prevented and how? Expert advice
Health

Parkinson’s, multiple sclerosis, stroke and other neurological diseases: can they be prevented and how? Expert advice

by admin
Parkinson’s, multiple sclerosis, stroke and other neurological diseases: can they be prevented and how? Expert advice

Stroke, Parkinson’s disease, multiple sclerosis, migraine, sleep disorders, Alzheimer’s disease, epilepsies: these are the best known of hundreds of neurological pathologies which, according to the World Health Organization, affect a billion people in the world and are among the main causes of disability and loss of autonomy.
The good news is that many of these disabling conditions that affect the nervous system can be prevented. This is the message launched by the Italian Society of Neurology (Sin), on the occasion of the second national neurology day which occurs on 22 September, with the information and awareness campaign “Protect your brain, rely on the neurologist” on its social channels, also supported by the actor and musician Stefano Fresi. Sin neurologists answer questions (not on specific health conditions) posed by users through interaction with posts or stories on Instagram, Twitter and on the Facebook page of the scientific society.

September 22, 2023 | 07:13

(©) ALL RIGHTS RESERVED

See also  On a Sicilian first trachea transplant in the world for damage from Covid

You may also like

Michelle Rodríguez Faces Backlash for Weight Loss Journey:...

AUSL | Communication and press

Team Prepares for Bergamo Match with Intense Training...

AUSL Modena – Reorganization of the emergency-urgency: the...

MEDICAL DEVICE SRL – POWER INJECTABLE POLYURETHANE CENTRAL...

Rare Progression of Chronic Myelogenous Leukemia in Patients...

Ali Baba – Dried black eye beans

Preventive Medicine and Public Health: Leading the Way...

Arnold, Grecia, Claudio, Giselda and Vittorio televoted

The Hidden Dangers: Uncovering Toxic Household Products and...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy