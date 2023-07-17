Parkinson’s, physical exercise protects the brain and slows down its course

Physical exercise protects the brain and could slow down the course of Parkinson’s disease: this is suggested by research by the Catholic University – Gemelli Hospital in Rome coordinated by Paolo Calabresi and published in the journal Science Advances.

A clinical study is underway to test the effects of exercise on patients. The work, in collaboration with the San Raffaele Telematic University of Rome, CNR, TIGEM, University of Milan, IRCCS San Raffaele Rome, shows the effects of regular and intense physical exercise on mice with the disease who trained on a treadmill every day for a month.

Parkinson’s and exercise, study results

It has been seen that in response to exercise in the brain of mice the production of a growth factor essential for the survival of neurons increases, the brain-derived neurotrophic factor (BDNF) and for the first time they have demonstrated how BDNF determines the beneficial effects of physical activity at a cerebral and therefore behavioral level. In fact they have seen that in response to exercise the course of the disease slows down: in particular, there is a reduction in the diffusion of the toxic aggregates of a protein, alpha-synuclein, which in Parkinson’s leads to the degeneration of the nerve cells of some brain areas . The neuroprotective effect of motor activity is associated with the survival of dopamine-producing neurons and the ability of neurons to continue performing their function, aspects otherwise compromised by the disease. Motor control and visuo-spatial learning are also intact in the highly trained animals.