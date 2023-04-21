Parkinson’s, so ultrasound paves the way for the targeted “delivery” of therapies

One of the great health challenges of the 21st century concerns the search for an effective cure against the most widespread neurodegenerative diseases, such as Parkinson’s diseasedisease on the rise in an aging population. In a study just published in Science Advancesa group of researchers from the Centro de Investigacion Biomedica en Red sobre Enfermedades Neurodegenerativas in Madrid has achieved a real breakthrough in the fight against Parkinson’s disease and other neurodegenerative conditions, as it opens for the first time the blood-brain barrier (BBB ) using focused ultrasound.

The BBB represents a natural barrier that prevents the transfer of treatments to the central nervous system. This study, led by javier blesa and colleagues of HM Hospitals of Madrid, demonstrated the ability to deliver gene therapy targeted to a specific brain region in monkeys by opening the blood-brain barrier (BBB) ​​using focused ultrasound. There is currently no known cure for Parkinson’s disease, nor effective treatments to slow its progression. Therefore, finding strategies to combat disease through efficient intracerebral drug delivery represents a potentially important therapeutic development against neurodegenerative diseases. The development of therapies has been limited by the difficulty of delivering treatment across the BBB, a natural endothelial layer that protects the brain but also hinders the delivery of treatments to the central nervous system.

While surgery is an option, it carries considerable risk for patients. A potentially safer alternative is to use focused ultrasound to open up the BBB, allowing for the targeted delivery of therapies through the bloodstream. Although several studies have explored opening the BBB with focused ultrasound in nonhuman primates and humans, the technique has so far not been used to deliver viral vectors, such as adeno-associated virus (AAV). The opening of the BBB in primates had been achieved earlier. However, translating the rodent findings of systemic administration of viral vectors to primates has so far been unsuccessful. Generally, primates share enormous anatomical and physiological similarities with humans, for example, the structural organization of the brain, BBB physiology and the immune response. Therefore, using these animals to improve and adapt the methodology for safe gene transfer appears to be the best model before undertaking clinical trials in humans. Now, Spanish researchers have demonstrated in macaques that focused ultrasound can temporarily open the BBB and allow delivery of an AAV vector to the basal ganglion, the brain region where Parkinson’s symptoms occur.

These results suggest that AAV vectors hold promise for developing noninvasive and potentially long-lasting treatments for Parkinson’s disease, say the researchers. “Gene therapy – he explained Joseph Novelli, geneticist in Tor Vergata – is today a very promising avenue for the treatment of serious pathologies of the central nervous system (CNS). However, obstacles remain that limit its application potential. The central nervous system is in fact protected by the blood-brain barrier and this barrier prevents therapeutic genes from reaching the site of action if administered outside the central nervous system itself. This has effectively limited the development of clinical approaches that can be implemented with this technique up to now”. One of the advantages of gene therapy is the delivery of the vector containing the therapeutic gene to the specific brain area in order to avoid subsequent administrations which would be quite dangerous if repeated in this organ. “The technique developed by this international team – he concluded – could change the history of gene therapy in brain diseases because it allows specific and selective administration, as well as limitedly repeatable without apparent trauma. Minimally invasive overcoming of the BBB makes genetic intervention precise and accurate, and represents a valid neuro-restorative approach for a wide range of disorders of the central nervous system”.

