Italy Estimated that 350,000 people in Italy have Parkinson’s disease. This progressive nervous system disorder is poorly understood, particularly in terms of early warning signs. As part of National Parkinson’s Disease Day on November 25th, the Limpe Foundation for Parkinson’s onlus, in partnership with the Italian Parkinson and Movement Disorders Society Limpe-Dismov, is opening its doors to provide free information and advice to citizens, patients, and caregivers.

Professor Mario Zappia, President of the Limpe Foundation, explained that Parkinson’s disease can impact people at a younger age, causing disruptions to their work, social life, and family relationships. The disease can cause motor disability as well as significant psychological problems.

The disease, caused by the deterioration of dopaminergic neurons that produce dopamine, usually manifests around the age of 60. Environmental factors such as exposure to hydrocarbons and pesticides can interact with genetic predisposition and trigger the disease.

The typical symptoms of Parkinson’s include tremors at rest, rigidity, slowness of movement, and loss of balance. However, there are also warning signs that can appear up to 10 years before diagnosis. These include decreased or loss of smell and REM sleep behavioral disorder, where individuals exhibit disturbed sleep patterns and physical movements during sleep.

Doctors and researchers are working towards more effective treatments and early interventions to stop or delay the progression of the disease. Physical activity, such as dancing, Tai Chi, and aerobic exercises, have been found to improve the condition of patients by providing greater control over movements and social interaction.

Additionally, proper nutrition plays a crucial role in managing the disease, with a focus on digestive health and the absorption of medications. Family caregivers, who play a critical role in supporting those with Parkinson’s, are also being recognized for their efforts.

On National Parkinson’s Disease Day, around 90 medical centers across Italy are offering free consultations and seminars to raise awareness about the disease and provide support to those affected. As the search for effective treatments continues, the day’s message emphasizes the importance of movement to improve the conditions of those living with Parkinson’s.

