Home » Parkinson’s, the mechanism that causes the disease to explode has been revealed
Health

Parkinson’s, the mechanism that causes the disease to explode has been revealed

by admin
Parkinson’s, the mechanism that causes the disease to explode has been revealed

A new, fundamental piece in the knowledge of Parkinson’s disease. Which allows us to trace the cause. He put the piece the University of Copenhagen, Faculty of Health and Medical Sciences. The worry has been the same for years: finding out how the disorder that knocks out many people in old age arises: Parkinson’s, a neurodegenerative diseasewith slow but progressive evolution, mainly involves some functions, such as the control of movements and balance.

See also  I'm a nutritionist and I'll explain what protein puddings contain and what to look out for on the label

You may also like

Dengue Cases in Italy on the Rise: Concerns...

Tumors, tests for active prevention are arriving

Study Shows Changes in Habits for Better Psychological...

The rules for a healthy liver Live video...

Recognizing the Symptoms: 7 Signs of Diabetes You...

Achille Polonara, Lance Armstrong and the others. Why...

Stimulus Spain Launches App to Enhance Employee Support...

EYE PREVENTION DAY: S. ANNA DEDICATES FREE VISITS....

The Link Between Sedentary Lifestyle and Increased Risk...

AUSL | Communication and press

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy