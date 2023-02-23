American researchers have observed significant improvements in 70% of Parkinson’s patients treated with MRgFUS, the innovative therapy based on focused ultrasound.

A patient undergoing the treatment of MRgFUS. Credit: RSNA/University of L’Aquila

A few years ago, one was introduced innovative procedure able to break down i tremorsthe rigidity and other typical signs of the Parkinson’s diseaseone of the most common pathologies neurodegenerative in the world. The technique, called MRgFUS (acronym for Magnetic Resonance guided Focused Ultrasound Surgery, or “Surgery based on focused ultrasound guided by Magnetic Resonance”), was welcomed with great favor by the medical community and by patients, with the first machine entered into operation in Italy in 2018. Despite its approval and the results obtained in many patients, the efficacy of MRgFUS is still being examined by specialists, who are evaluating its medium-long term impact in special clinical trials. One of the latest studies, published in The New England Journal of Medicine, has shown that approximately the 70 percent of patients subjected to treatment minimally invasive showed benefits, versus 32 percent of the control group who underwent a sham procedure.

The effectiveness of MrgFUS was determined by an international research team led by scientists from the University of Maryland School of Medicine (UMSOM), who collaborated closely with colleagues at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, of Campal–HM Puerta Del Sur Comprehensive Neuroscience Center in Madrid, the University of Toronto and other institutes. The researchers, coordinated by Professor Howard Eisenberg, professor of Neurosurgery at the University of Maryland, involved in the study a hundred volunteersall patients with Parkinson’s who had not obtained benefits from Pharmacological treatment. They were divided into two groups: the first was subjected to the MrgFUS technique, the second to a sham procedure (at the end of the study the “real” treatment was also offered to the control group). The focused ultrasound technique, which is performed in an MRI machine, is based on theultrasound ablation of the inner segment of the pale globe, a part of the brain responsible for regulating voluntary movement. In practice, ultrasounds cause temperatures to rise to such an extent as to determine a minimal injury (ablation) on this portion of the brain. Thanks to this process it is possible to reduce the characteristic motor symptoms of Parkinson’s disease.

Because the surgery is done while awake, patients can provide valuable real-time feedback to doctors. The benefits in symptoms, where they occur, they are immediate. Researchers rate them through a specific scale called the Movement Disorders Society–Unified Parkinson’s Disease Rating Scale, part III (MDS-UPDRS III), which it takes into account tremors, rigidityability to walking, coordination and other factors influenced by neurodegenerative disease. As indicated, approximately 70 percent of treated patients achieved significant benefits in the 3-month follow-up period. In 66 percent of them, the benefits persisted even more than a year after treatment. “These results are very promising and offer Parkinson’s patients a new form of therapy to manage their symptoms. There is no incision involved, which means no risk of a serious infection or brain haemorrhage.” Professor Eisenberg said in a press releasewith clear reference to the possible complications of deep brain stimulationone of the standard treatments against Parkinson’s, based on the plant of electrodes in the brain.

Despite the significant effectiveness, the procedure it is not without side effects. Among those known are confusiondifficulty articulating words, loss of sense of taste, headache, swelling, skin infection and more. Luckily they are mostly temporary. But further in-depth studies will be needed to fully determine the impact of the procedure. The details of the research “Trial of Globus Pallidus Focused Ultrasound Ablation in Parkinson’s Disease” have been published in the authoritative scientific journal The New England Journal of Medicine.