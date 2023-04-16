Home » Parliamentary State Secretary Ingrid Fischbach visits the Charité teddy clinic
Parliamentary State Secretary Ingrid Fischbach visits the Charité teddy clinic

On May 7, 2015, Parliamentary State Secretary Ingrid Fischbach took the opportunity to accompany children and cuddly toys during her visit to the teddy surgery.

With the choice of this year’s motto, the teddy bear hospital takes up an important topic for children’s health. The promotion of a balanced diet in childhood and adolescence is a central field of action of the draft law to strengthen health promotion and prevention, which is currently being discussed in the Bundesrat and Bundestag. Among other things, health examinations for children and young people should in future also increasingly record health problems and risk factors, such as an unbalanced diet, and include appropriate prevention-oriented advice.

To the background:

Students of medicine and dentistry, pharmacy and nursing trainees invite preschool children to the teddy bear hospital and try to playfully take away their fear of doctors, hospitals, medical devices and methods. Such voluntary student projects exist at almost all medical faculties in Germany. In total, there have been teddy bear hospitals in Germany for over ten years, now in almost all medical faculties. The idea originally came from Sweden and was so successful that it has now spread to many countries around the world.

