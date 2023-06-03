Home » Parma Cagliari 0-0, highlights: Bonny-Zanimacchia crossbars, Sardinians in the final against Bari
Health

Parma Cagliari 0-0, highlights: Bonny-Zanimacchia crossbars, Sardinians in the final against Bari

by admin

It will be Claudio Ranieri’s Cagliari to challenge Bari in the Serie B playoff final. After the comeback victory obtained in Sardinia, the rossoblù draw 0-0 at the Tardini and qualify for the round that could be worth Serie A. The bosses are unlucky home team who hit two crossbars in the second half: one with Bonny and the other with Zanimacchia. The next appointment for the Sardinians will therefore be on 8 June at the Unipol Domus for the first leg, with the return scheduled at San Nicola on 11

See also  Rugby: 16-9 at Petrarca Padova, Rovigo is champion of Italy - Veneto

You may also like

Careers with obstacles: Ten doctors report

Near collision between Chinese warship and American destroyer...

We’ll all be wearing these models soon!

We are on an incline towards the dissolution...

Taiwan Strait, near collision between Chinese and American...

VSV/Kolba: OGH refuses compensation for Ischgl 2020

Too much custard? Don’t throw it away, freeze...

Serie B: 0-0 in Parma, Cagliari goes to...

Personal trainer and drug dealer: the money in...

If you suffer from frequent stomach aches, discover...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy