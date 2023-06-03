Parma Cagliari 0-0, highlights: Bonny-Zanimacchia crossbars, Sardinians in the final against Bari

It will be Claudio Ranieri’s Cagliari to challenge Bari in the Serie B playoff final. After the comeback victory obtained in Sardinia, the rossoblù draw 0-0 at the Tardini and qualify for the round that could be worth Serie A. The bosses are unlucky home team who hit two crossbars in the second half: one with Bonny and the other with Zanimacchia. The next appointment for the Sardinians will therefore be on 8 June at the Unipol Domus for the first leg, with the return scheduled at San Nicola on 11