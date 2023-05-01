Parmigiana di melanzane (eggplant casserole) | > – Guide – Cooking

Ingredients:

Preheat oven to 160 degrees. Clean the aubergines and cut lengthways into thin slices. Roast the slices one after the other in a coated pan without fat until lightly brown. Tip: Peeled aubergines become even more tender. Place the roasted aubergines in a bowl, allow to cool and season with salt and pepper.

Peel and dice onions and garlic. Deseed the chili and cut into fine strips. Heat olive oil in a high pan. Sweat onions and garlic in it. Add tomato paste and roast briefly. Then add the crushed tomatoes. Season with salt, pepper, chilli and some maple syrup. Bring to a simmer over medium heat. The tomato sauce should hardly contain any liquid. Grate the parmesan and slice the mozzarella.

Brush the bottom of a casserole dish with a little olive oil and place 1 layer of aubergine slices in it. Spread a generous helping of tomato sauce on top. Scatter over the Parmesan and place a few slices of mozzarella on top. Continue making layers in this way until all the ingredients are used up. Finish with a layer of tomatoes, mozzarella and parmesan. Bake the casserole in the oven for about 30-40 minutes.

Take the casserole dish out of the oven and let the parmigiana cool down a bit. Then it’s easier to cut.

serving:

Divide the parmigiana into pieces, sprinkle with basil leaves and serve. Sprinkle some freshly ground pepper on top if you like. By the way, the casserole can be frozen and reheated very well.

