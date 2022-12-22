Home Health “Paroxysmal positional vertigo” – Libero Quotidiano
“A super weird thing happened to me that has never happened to me in my entire life. I got this paroxysmal positional vertigo”: Elisa Toffoli she told her fans on Instagram, explaining that for this reason she was forced to postpone several dates of her concerts. What the artist is talking about is a rather common ailment that causes brief episodes of vertigo: a false sensation of movement or that everything revolves around, as the explains the Corriere della Sera.

This false sensation of vertigo would be triggered by head movements that stimulate the posterior semicircular canal of the inner ear. “Luckily it’s nothing serious and it also seems to be viral since we’ve had it in several people these days and all with the same symptoms, so it’s something we’ve been through – continued the singer -. My symptoms they didn’t last long, but the first 24 hours it was like being at the amusement park. Then I got dizzy and nauseous.”

Now, however, the artist seems to be doing better. And in the stories she also joked with her followers: “At first we thought of labyrinthitis … it would have been incredible if Elisa had gotten labyrinthitis”. The reference is to “Labyrinth”, the 1997 song that launched her. On the decision to postpone some concerts, however, Elisa explained: “The doctor advised me to wait, in order not to risk relapses. For this reason, with a lot of weight on, I also had to move the Florence dates. I am so sorry for the people I have caused an inconvenience, it is truly a displeasure but I hope to see you again at the concerts that I have repositioned in January”. Finally the reassurance: “I want to say that I feel better and better: the dizziness and the nausea they are almost completely passing, so I plan to resume my tour from Rome”.

