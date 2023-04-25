PARSYM – The studio for your health in Augsburg

The PARSYM studio in Augsburg, founded by Barbara Koppold, is for everyone who wants to take an active role in their health.

Barbara Koppold, owner of PARSYM

In the modern, fast-moving world, many people are confronted with sensory and information overload, pressure to perform, permanent accessibility and much more. A consequence of this is that there is often a feeling of “battery empty” or health restrictions become a daily burden. The PARSYM team has set itself the task of doing everything for your health – quickly, easily and reliably. “We want every health-conscious person to blossom into their full version, to be able to enjoy everyday life and access their full potential,” explains Barbara Koppold, owner of PARSYM, the mission.

The perfect balance of parasympathetic and sympathetic nervous system is hidden behind the unusual name PARSYM. The sympathetic regulates bodily functions in stressful situations and is responsible for activity, the parasympathetic regulates bodily functions in phases of rest and recovery and is responsible for regeneration. In order to achieve harmony between these two, the PARSYM Studio sees health as a holistic concept that includes relaxation, blood circulation, metabolism, nutrition, exercise and sleep. After precise measurements, the customers receive a comprehensive and individually developed plan, which is also supported by the iLifeSOMM system. Barbara Koppold explains how the system works as follows: “iLifeSOMM is a state-of-the-art lounger that supports the body’s natural functions within just a few minutes using eight forms of therapy. Through deep relaxation, energy build-up, blockage removal and detoxification support, the system enables body, mind and soul to be brought back into balance.” PARSYM offers its customers individual subscription models at moderate prices, competent advice and support as well as unrestricted access to the studio – 24 hours, 7 days a week. With a free trial appointment you can get to know PARSYM and the concept behind it better and convince yourself of the great effect of the iLifeSOMM system.

With PARSYM, the foundation for physical and mental health can be laid effectively, without a great deal of time and special equipment. A positive effect on health can already be seen after the first application with the iLifeSOMM system. However, so that the effect can be fully developed, PARSYM in Augsburg relies on long-term and holistic support that takes all aspects of health into account. “Our customers have the opportunity to promote their health independently at any time through regular applications in the studio or with the iLifeSOMM system at home. You can visit our PARSYM Studio every day or as often as you can,” says Barbara Koppold.

PARSYM is also interesting for companies, because the topic of health is playing an increasingly important role for employees. Establishing and expanding good company health management (BGM) counteracts high sickness rates, fluctuation, the shortage of skilled workers and increasing pressure on the one hand and ensures mentally and physically healthy employees who are more resilient and resilient and suffer less from stress on the other.

“It fills me and drives me when I experience how people blossom again after years of health problems, gather new energy and strength or actively work to maintain their health.” – Barbara Koppold

Further information on PARSYM is available from: www.parsym.de

PARSYM – The studio for your health

Health is the state of complete physical, mental and social well-being. Unfortunately, this is being lost more and more in our modern world. Do you also experience that stimulus and information overload, pressure to perform, constant availability and much more contribute to you feeling permanently exhausted and becoming ill?

The PARSYM Studio is for all people who want to change that, who actively take their health into their own hands. We see health as a holistic concept that includes relaxation, blood circulation, metabolism, nutrition, exercise and sleep. At PARSYM we give everything for your health! Fast, easy and reliable.

Contact

PARSYM

Barbara Koppold

Viktoriastraße 3b

86150 Augsburg

+49 821 7898 5074



