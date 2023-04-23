Partial sale of real estate: consumer center advises caution | > – Guide

Status: 04/20/2023 3:32 p.m More and more people want to monetize their own house as they get older, but want to stay in it. But a partial sale of the property has pitfalls. What needs to be considered? What are the disadvantages?

Continue to live in your own house and still have more money available to close the pension gap and get money for modernization or travel – this is what the partial sale of a property should make possible. This is how the providers of this model advertise. But the pitfalls are often in the details, she warns Consumer Center. She advises examining possible alternatives and taking a close look at the contents of the contract. Partial sales are often not the best choice.

High follow-up costs for the seller

The consumer advice centers receive numerous inquiries from owners on the subject of partial sales. “Almost always, the main concern is having to move out of your own house because it can no longer be financed in old age,” says Marco Eilers, financial expert at the Lower Saxony Consumer Center. The costs are often underestimated. In addition to the usage fee that the seller has to pay monthly, the property tax is added in full. The seller also bears some of the costs for the necessary maintenance alone.

If an owner later wants to sell his house completely, the provider usually receives a certain percentage of the purchase price as an implementation fee. In addition, many contracts contain a so-called value protection clause, which guarantees the provider a fixed increase in the value of the property. “If it hasn’t happened, customers pay the difference out of their own pockets,” explains Eilers.

See also How are the Italian beaches - Jacopo Ottaviani What is a real estate partial sale?

When a property is partially sold, only an immaterial share of between 10 and 50 percent of the property is sold. The buyer is usually a corporation. The previous owner remains the sole user of the property and pays a usage fee. At the end of a previously agreed term, new conditions are negotiated or the entire property is sold. A buyback is also theoretically possible. Providers can usually be guaranteed an increase in value by the previous owner.

Have contract details evaluated in the case of a partial sale

In many cases, according to Eilers, there are better options, such as a normal bank loan or a partial loan up to a certain amount of the property value. Anyone who does not receive a loan or decides to sell a part for other reasons should definitely have the contract details evaluated by their own lawyer or notary.

Long terms and conditions create planning security

In addition, real estate owners should make long-term agreements on user fees when selling parts, advises Alexander Krolzik from the Hamburg consumer advice center. Because with short-term agreements linked to the consumer price index, there is a risk that the usage fee will increase massively within a few years. The Hamburg consumer advice center has received several cases from the Hamburg area in which the usage fee has increased significantly within a year.

In a case in which the user fee is based on the consumer price index, the consumer now pays EUR 500 instead of EUR 340 per month for the use of his property. Consumers should definitely clarify which of the various models for calculating the user fee will be used in their case.

See also Covid: WHO, the use of plasma not recommended in mild cases - Ultima Ora Further information The so-called real estate partial sale promises fast money in old age. But there are some pitfalls with the offers. more