Partially moldy foods, can they be eaten? Here are the cases in which you run health risks

Foods undergoing organic degeneration: when mold can prove to be dangerous to our health or not.
Everything is fine food organic composition it is subject to progressive degeneration over time, especially where food is not stored properly. This is how mold is formed, the main cause of poisoning and the onset of gastrointestinal disorders. The most dangerous molds for human health are mycotoxins, which are divided into aflatoxins it is natural.
In the first case, we are referring to the substances present in feed, cereals, flour, but also in milk and dried fruit; there patulin instead it can be traced back to the famous mold associated with fruit and vegetables. While the former mainly affect the liver, the latter affect the kidneys.
Then there are some moulds which, on the other hand, do not represent a danger to our health: for example, we are talking about the composition of gorgonzola and similar cheeses, but also about the formulation of some antibiotics, including penicillin. At this point, it is important to know when we can actually save a food from its organic degeneration. In some cases, in fact, it is possible to remove the affected part, to save the still edible material.
Before that, we emphasize that mold mainly depends on one factor humidityconsequently it is advisable to make sure that it does not accumulate inside the refrigerator, especially near fruit and vegetables.
Moldy foods: when they cannot be saved
Some foods must absolutely be thrown away where they should present even minimal areas contaminated by mould:
- Meat and fish: To prevent contamination, we recommend storing them in the freezer. The slightest hint of mold will force you to throw away the entire food product;
- Dried fruit/spices: they contain a considerable quantity of spores, they must be thrown away at the first sign, as many may not be visible;
- Fruit juices: a small amount of mycotoxins is sufficient to contaminate the entire contents of the bottle, it will no longer be edible;
- Fruits and vegetables: the same applies to fruit juices. In fact, there are mold particles that are not visible to the naked eye, consequently the presence of mold on the surface clearly indicates the contamination of the entire fruit.
- Jams and marmalades: where the jam contains sugar, it is possible to save the “healthy” part. It is important to remove the contaminated part, and then cook the jam again until it boils, in order to remove any toxins. If the product is on the other hand dietetic, and therefore free from added sugars, the food cannot be saved.
- Cheeses: in the case of low-fat and fresh cheeses, a minimal presence of mold will force you to throw away the entire product; for aged cheeses instead (parmesan and pecorino for example) it is sufficient to remove the contaminated layer.
- Pane: contaminated bread must be thrown away entirely, as the mycotoxin developed in the structure tends to expand rapidly. Even the product container should be washed with powerful sanitizing agents. In the case, for example, of the Mulino Bianco packaging, the slightest hint of mold must be an alarm bell.