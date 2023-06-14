Partially moldy foods, can they be eaten? Here are the cases in which you run health risks

Foods undergoing organic degeneration: when mold can prove to be dangerous to our health or not.

Everything is fine food organic composition it is subject to progressive degeneration over time, especially where food is not stored properly. This is how mold is formed, the main cause of poisoning and the onset of gastrointestinal disorders. The most dangerous molds for human health are mycotoxins, which are divided into aflatoxins it is natural.

In the first case, we are referring to the substances present in feed, cereals, flour, but also in milk and dried fruit; there patulin instead it can be traced back to the famous mold associated with fruit and vegetables. While the former mainly affect the liver, the latter affect the kidneys.

Then there are some moulds which, on the other hand, do not represent a danger to our health: for example, we are talking about the composition of gorgonzola and similar cheeses, but also about the formulation of some antibiotics, including penicillin. At this point, it is important to know when we can actually save a food from its organic degeneration. In some cases, in fact, it is possible to remove the affected part, to save the still edible material.

Before that, we emphasize that mold mainly depends on one factor humidityconsequently it is advisable to make sure that it does not accumulate inside the refrigerator, especially near fruit and vegetables.

Moldy foods: when they cannot be saved

Some foods must absolutely be thrown away where they should present even minimal areas contaminated by mould:

Meat and fish : To prevent contamination, we recommend storing them in the freezer. The slightest hint of mold will force you to throw away the entire food product;

: To prevent contamination, we recommend storing them in the freezer. The slightest hint of mold will force you to throw away the entire food product; Dried fruit/spices : they contain a considerable quantity of spores, they must be thrown away at the first sign, as many may not be visible;

: they contain a considerable quantity of spores, they must be thrown away at the first sign, as many may not be visible; Fruit juices: a small amount of mycotoxins is sufficient to contaminate the entire contents of the bottle, it will no longer be edible;