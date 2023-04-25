Participants wanted for periodontal study – medicine and health, medical specialists and wellness

Natural active ingredient to prevent periodontal disease and bleeding gums

Hennigsdorf b. Berlin, April 25, 2023 – More than 35 million people in Germany are affected by periodontal disease (periodontitis), which is almost half of the population. In the case of the over 65-year-olds it is even two-thirds. BELANO medical has therefore developed a natural active ingredient that is intended to prevent periodontal disease or to counteract existing complaints. The positive effect has been confirmed in several laboratory tests. Participants are now being sought for a large user study. Those interested can apply online at register.

The test persons receive the microbiotic medical product ventrisana® free of charge – a chewing gum with a natural active ingredient against periodontal disease and bleeding gums. But not only people with bleeding gums are wanted. Sensitive teeth, persistent bad breath or an unpleasant taste in the mouth can also be symptoms of existing or incipient periodontal disease.

“Parodontosis and gingivitis are widespread,” explains Prof. Dr. Christine Lang, Head of Research and Development at BELANO medical. “We want to curb the spread with a purely natural active ingredient and give those affected a better quality of life.” Previous in vitro studies have shown that the ventrisana® periodontosis chewing gum not only reduces symptoms. It significantly reduces the occurrence of the pathogen Helicobacter pylori, which is relevant for periodontal disease and infections in the oral cavity, on dental plaque, in the gums and the oral mucosa. This mode of action is the first microbiotic concept to prevent inflammation of the gums (gingivitis) and inflammation of the periodontium (periodontal disease).

If you have any questions about the periodontal user study, please send them to BELANO medical at the e-mail address [email protected]

BELANO medical AG is a biotechnology company that researches the mode of action of probiotic microorganisms and uses the results to develop positive active ingredients in medical and care products. Novel microbiome-based therapy approaches for medical skin care, for the prevention of diseases and for the support of healing processes are developed and marketed. In this way, new therapy options are created for diseases and indications that have not been satisfactorily treated up to now. The aim is to make these patent-protected active ingredients and their products available to everyone. The company relies on cooperation with distributors, brand manufacturers and drugstore chains in Germany and abroad.

