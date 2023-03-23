An unforgettable scene. Boris Johnson he is often accused of having built his life and career on blatant and unrepentant lies, since his dismissal Times for a fake interview on the crusade against the EU for the fake laws on the “curvature of bananas”, up to the betrayals of ex-wives. Today, however, here he is in the glorious Parliament of Westminster, with one hand on the Bible: “I swear to tell the truth, nothing but the truth”.…