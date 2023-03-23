Home Health Partygate, Johnson under pressure in Parliament: “I swear by the Bible, never lied. The drinks? Necessary”. Career towards the end of the line?
Health

Partygate, Johnson under pressure in Parliament: “I swear by the Bible, never lied. The drinks? Necessary”. Career towards the end of the line?

by admin
Partygate, Johnson under pressure in Parliament: “I swear by the Bible, never lied. The drinks? Necessary”. Career towards the end of the line?

An unforgettable scene. Boris Johnson he is often accused of having built his life and career on blatant and unrepentant lies, since his dismissal Times for a fake interview on the crusade against the EU for the fake laws on the “curvature of bananas”, up to the betrayals of ex-wives. Today, however, here he is in the glorious Parliament of Westminster, with one hand on the Bible: “I swear to tell the truth, nothing but the truth”.…

See also  "Battlefield 2042" has been on the market for less than a month, welcome the free weekend | XFastest News

You may also like

Francesco Ripa di Meana has disappeared: manager and...

Sweets change our brains | News.at

Monza wins race 2 and brings the quarterfinal...

Future workshop: blockchain in healthcare

Juve, Di Maria enjoys Argentina, reveals the future...

Free papilloma virus vaccinations in Brianza

Colorectal cancer screening: Important information about colonoscopy and...

The Fed raises US rates by only 0.25%...

“Weapons to Ukraine bring nuclear apocalypse closer”

“It’s wrong? Normal for those who work »

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy