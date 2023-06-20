Partygate, the English House of Commons approves the sentence of Boris Johnson

June 19, 2023 23:59

The former prime minister is accused of having “misled Parliament” during his spell in government. Current Prime Minister Rishi Sunak was not present at the Westminster vote



Afp

Il Partygate case is enriched by another chapter. Green light without surprises of the British House of Commons to the harsh sentence report, drawn up by the bipartisan commission of Westminster, a Boris Johnson. The former premier is accused of “misleading Parliament” during his time in government. The report of the Privileges Committee passed, in an ultimately half-empty chamber, with the support of all opposition parties and part of the Tory group. Absent the current premier Rishi Sunak and many members of the majority.

The document was approved with

354 votes in favor and seven against (out of just under 650 members). The so-called Partygate case is about the

scandal from the

organized parties in Downing Street in

violation of anti-Covid restrictions during the pandemic.

La “damn memory” by Boris Johnson therefore arrives on the day of his 59th birthday. Self BoJo had already resigned as an MP early in protestwith the proposal for a 90-day suspension from the Municipalities remaining in the commission’s report, however, it was inflicted on him

a humiliating “ban” from the Palace of Westminster denying him the pass normally granted to former MPs.

A completely new penalty for a former Chief Executive of Her Majesty.

The decision of the House of Commons The approval of the sentence came after a long debate in the House characterized by many absences, such as those of the conservative premier Rishi Sunak and many ministers, determined to desert an institutional passage that is very uncomfortable for the majority party. Minister Penny Mordaunt, Leader of the House, initiated the close confrontation in the Municipalities, representing the government. In your message, you recalled the importance of defending the integrity and respect of the institution, thus announcing the vote in favor of condemning the former prime minister.

The opposition From the benches of the opposition, even those half empty during the debate, Thangam Debbonaire, Leader of the House of the Labor shadow government, addressed the deputies intending to abstain and Johnson’s supporters. And she asked everyone to think about the families of the victims of the pandemic and what this vote means for them. You then pointed the finger at Sunak, accusing him of weakness for not having taken a clear position on the Privileges Committee report. The prime minister had previously said he “doesn’t want to influence anyone on an issue of conscience that is the responsibility of parliament and not the government”, thus leaving his deputies free to vote. There are those who spoke of “cowardice” such as Green MP Caroline Lucas, while former Conservative Prime Minister Theresa May launched an appeal for responsibility, recalling respect for the rules, which must apply inside and outside Parliament.

Johnson’s “defense”. Representing Johnson’s “defence”, as was expected, was former minister Jacob Rees-Mogg, the protagonist of a new thrust against the bipartisan commission of Westminster, guilty in his opinion of having passed from the “vengeful” tone. And this because moved since the opening of the investigation by anti-Johnson prejudices, as the deputy had claimed in recent weeks. And he then continued his tirade, comparing the methods of the Privileges Committee to those of Communist China. Previously he had also interrupted the intervention of Harriet Harman, Labor chairman of the bipartisan commission, for her tweets in which she alluded to Johnson’s guilt well before the conclusions of the investigation. However, all this did not help.

