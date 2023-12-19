Passage of Bill 4091/2023-CR: Peruvians Living Abroad Incorporated into Comprehensive Health Insurance (SIS)

The Plenary Session of the Congress of the Republic has approved bill 4091/2023-CR, which modifies Law 29344, Framework Law for Universal Health Insurance, in order to incorporate Peruvians living abroad into the Comprehensive Health Insurance (SIS) and provide them with free medical care. The initiative, supported by the president of the Health and Population Commission, Nelcy Heidinger Ballesteros, obtained a large majority of 96 votes in favor, 1 against, and 0 abstentions.

The amendment ensures that all Peruvians, regardless of their place of residence, have access to comprehensive health insurance that includes physical and mental health care. The right to insurance for Peruvians residing abroad is intended to be sustainable and will be subject to certain requirements.

According to the National Institute of Statistics and Informatics (INEI), there are more than 3 million Peruvians residing abroad, with various reasons for migration such as economic improvement, family, and study reasons. The majority of Peruvians abroad are located in the United States, Spain, Argentina, Chile, Italy, and other countries.

In addition, comprehensive health insurance is divided into different plans, including free, for everyone, independent, entrepreneur, and microbusiness. Peruvians who are unsure if they have this benefit can check their status through the SIS Online Consultations portal.

The modification of the law represents a significant step towards ensuring that Peruvians living abroad have access to essential healthcare services in their home country.

Share this: Facebook

X

