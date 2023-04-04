Against Covid we will soon also have a nasal vaccine, more practical and perhaps even more effective than currently existing ones. The preliminary results of the trial look very promising. To report them in the magazine Nature Microbiology were the scientists of the Free University of Berlino, of the Max Delbrueck Center and ofuniversity medicine of Berlin. The research team, led by Jakob Trimpert, evaluated the efficacy and tolerability of a drug that is administered through the nose and prevents the spread of SARS-CoV-2.

Vaccines that act directly in the mucosa, experts explain, may represent an interesting option to limit the side effects associated with syringe inoculations. Coronaviruses, scientists continue, spread mainly through the air and droplets emitted by sneezing, laughing, speech and coughing. A vaccine that directly targets the mucous membranes, where the virus enters, could therefore be very effective in limiting the possibilities of the pathogen.

Anti-Covid nasal vaccine tested on hamsters

The researchers used a hamster animal model to compare the immune responses elicited by the intranasal vaccine with those associated with currently used intramuscular alternatives. According to what emerges from the investigation, the new drug seems able to confer better immunity than existing vaccines. Scholars have modified an attenuated virus of SARS-CoV-2, to avoid the emergence of new potentially dangerous variants.

“The drug is completely safe – he underlines Dusan Kunec, of the Freie Universität Berlin and other signature of the article – and at the same time can be adapted according to the changes of the virus”.

“Local immunity – he adds Trimpert, from the Freie Universität – would allow the body to intercept and fight off a respiratory virus at an early stage. In this sense, nasal vaccines could be even more effective than options inoculated via syringes”.

Anti Covid nasal vaccine, works more than mRNA vaccines

The team then demonstrated that the live attenuated intranasal vaccine could stimulate the formation of immunoglobulin A (IgA) antibodies, while eliciting systemic immune responses and providing overall body protection of the treated animals. “The intranasal drug – he comments Geraldine Nouailles, another signature of the article – favored a better reactivation of memory T cells. We did not observe forms of viral replication in hamsters that received two doses.”

According to what emerges from the investigation, the antibody response elicited by this nasal vaccine was higher than that generated by mRNA drugs. “Our vaccine – the authors report – contains all the components of the pathogen, and not just the spike protein, as occurs in alternatives to mRNA”. By evaluating various combinations of vaccine options, the investigators found that the best protection against SARS-CoV-2 came from a double dose of intranasal vaccine, followed by administration of the inhaled drug as a booster to an mRNA vaccine injection.

Nasal vaccine against Covid, now in Phase I trials on humans

In the next steps, the researchers will carry out a phase I trial in humans. “Nasal vaccines are relatively cheap and allow for easier storage and transport than other alternatives in use – he concludes Vladimir Cmiljanovic, CEO of RocketVax, who is helping develop the trial program – and certainly represent an important option in regions of the world characterized by a lack of access to qualified health personnel. Finally, live attenuated vaccines can provide cross-protection against related viral strains, which is certainly an important advantage against infections that tend to mutate easily “