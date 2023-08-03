PASSIVE SMOKING INCREASES THE RISK OF FEMALE CANCER Cancer

Above all, there is a risk of the onset of cervical cancer

Another negative link between secondhand smoke and health. A study published in the Journal of Cancer Research and Clinical Oncology shows that exposure to passive smoke has the effect of increasing the risk of developing cervical cancer by about 50%.

“Cervical cancer is among the most common in the world, with 604,000 new cases and 342,000 deaths in 2020″, write researchers from the Institute for Study, Prevention and the Oncological Network of Florence and the Institute of Pharmacological Research Mario Negri IRCCS of Milan. “Although the carcinogenic role of smoking on cervical cancer is well known, studies on its indirect effects, i.e. the damage caused by exposure to secondhand smoke, are scarce.”

The study took into consideration 21 previous research conducted on the subject, discovering that the risk of pretumor lesions of grade … (Continue) read the 2nd page

