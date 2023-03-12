There is no worse nightmare than those who use their PC every day than losing or forgetting their access passwords. Here’s what to do in these cases.

Most of our lives now take place online and we all have dozens of passwords scattered here and there. Memory is often lacking, we forget to write them down, or we lose the reminder note or forget where we put it. Moral: sooner or later for anyone the day comes when we need the magic combination and we don’t know how to find it. And it is immediately panic.

In situations like this, it is essential to keep calm and keep a cool head. If the offending password is that of Windows, do not despair: there is the possibility of recovering or resetting it. The available options are different and vary according to the version of Windows you are using and the security settings of your computer.

The foolproof method to recover your password

Let’s start from“Forgot password” option when logging in. This method works for Windows 10 and Windows 8.1. Just follow the prompts to reset your password. You might need to answer security questions or provide the email address associated with your Microsoft account. If you have another administrator account on your PC, you can also use it to reset the account password. Once logged in, just open the Control Panel and select the “User Accounts” option, then choose “Change Password”. You can create a password reset disk with a usb flash drive or a cd or dvd. The method works with Windows 7.

If, on the other hand, we are on Windows 11, we have several options to regain control of access to the operating system. First, regain access to your local account by answering security questions. However, if we have not set the security questions during the configuration phase, other procedures must be followed. On the login screen, you can select the “Reset Password” link to create a new password and log back into the device. The same goes for the pin, if available.

Otherwise you have to ask a system administrator to change your password. As? Press the Windows logo key + X, select Windows PowerShell (administrator), type the command “net user” followed by your username and the new password to use, finally “Enter” to save the changes.

And again, if we have configured a pin or a graphic password for the Windows login, we can resort to these alternative methods for access password recovery. But it only applies to Windows 10. In this case, once logged in with the pin or graphic password, press the Windows logo key + X to open the quick access menu, select Windows PowerShell (administrator) , type the command “net user” to display the list of all users on the left side and then “net user username *” (“username” stands for the user whose password you want to change), then press “Enter ”, type the new password and Enter again, confirm the password and Enter one last time.

Last resort: use any disk or USB drive to reset the Windows password (but it only works on the “mother” PC) or run the device reset. But be careful: this last trick involves the irreversible elimination of all data, programs and settings saved on the device. In extreme times…