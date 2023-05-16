Pasta and the Mediterranean diet, the menu that appeals to the “good” microbiota to stay healthy and counteract ageing

When more than two thousand years ago the Latin poet Horace immortalized in the “Satires” his usual dinner, based on lagane (precursor of lasagna), chickpeas and leeks, he did not know that he had delivered to posterity the first friendly menu of the intestinal microbiota. Imagine a community of over 100 trillion microorganisms, 10 times the number of our cells, with a genome over 100 times larger than ours. It’s called the intestinal microbiota, it’s the set of all the microorganisms that usually populate our intestines and have found the perfect host in us. It accompanies us from birth, grows with us and is shaped by our lifestyle and eating habits. And, if we treat it well, we learn to listen to it and communicate with it through food, it keeps us healthy and slows down ageing.

A multidisciplinary team brought together by the Barilla Group as part of the series of meetings “Let’s Talk About Food & Science” – started in 2021 – and composed by Patrizia Brigidi, Professor of Fermentation Biotechnology at the University of Bologna, Gian Luigi de’Angelis, Professor of Gastroenterology at the University of Parma, and Francesco Visioli, Professor of Human Nutrition at the University of Padua.

Good bacteria and bad bacteria: the biodiversity in the intestine that communicates (also) with the brain

Science decoded it for about 20 years, but it is today that the intestinal microbiota is a research “hot topic”: over 16 thousand mentions in the last 12 months on PubMed which reveal new evidence on how important it is to live in harmony with this community of about five thousand species, including bacteria and fungi that influence our entire body.

“The intestinal microbiota keeps us healthy and is the control room for many functions and aspects of our body – explains Gian Luigi de’Angelis, Professor of Gastroenterology at the University of Parma – it modulates the metabolism of the food we ingest, synthesizes vitamins such as B12, vitamin K and folate, teach the immune system to distinguish friend from foe, defend us from dangerous microorganisms and produce 70% of serotonin, essential for intestinal motility”.

That same serotonin has been defined as the “hormone of happiness”, to remind us that there is an axis between the brain and the intestine, where there is an extremely developed neuronal network. “The gut-brain axis is bidirectional, explains de’Angelis: the microbiota has the ability to release neurotransmitters essential for regulating the sleep-wake cycle and good mood, while anxiety and stress can alter the microbiota. That of depressed subjects is characterized by the loss of beneficial bacteria such as bifidus bacteria. Loss of beneficial strains is also associated with chronic inflammatory bowel disorders such as Crohn’s disease,” explains de’Angelis.

If the microbiota slows down (or accelerates) aging

The microbiota grows, becomes an adult and ages together with its host and its state of health can accelerate or slow down the aging process. As we age, the abundance and variety of microbes decreases. It has been shown that alterations in the intestinal microbial population and changes in the

Intestinal permeability can directly contribute to the condition of chronic low-grade inflammation, or “inflammaging”, which characterizes aging and affects, among others, psychophysical well-being, metabolic abnormalities and infections.

“Reduction of intestinal motility, chewing and swallowing difficulties, inappetence: this metabolic-physiological decline can be slowed down and better counterbalanced with a series of dietary behaviors that affect the composition and functionality of the intestinal microbiota – says Patrizia Brigidi, Professor of Fermentation Biotechnology at the University of Bologna – As always it is better to prevent, with dietary interventions that favor the growth and development of “good” bacteria, such as producers of short-chain fatty acids, which, among other things, support homeostasis of the immune system, increase intestinal impermeability, supply energy to the body, and regulate appetite and sleep”.

a “poor” intestinal microbiota for 1 in 4 individuals

If it is true that we are what we eat, it is even more true for our microbiota. Nutrition shapes and modifies the structure of the intestinal microbiota, for better… and for worse.

A wrong diet, stress, a sedentary lifestyle change and weaken the biodiversity in the intestine, either due to the lack of beneficial or protective species, competition between species, or the proliferation of potentially pathogenic strains that we have unknowingly favored can break the balance of the microbiota by depleting it. This is a condition that would unite 25% of the population. And so some “neglected” microorganisms, which do not find nourishment in the food we ingest, can fall back on the intestinal mucus, making it more vulnerable; other species can overcome the epithelial cells and the vascular barrier and reach internal organs and adipose tissue, causing chronic inflammation, the mother of many pathologies and metabolic diseases, such as cardiovascular diseases, obesity, diabetes and cancer.

improve the intestinal microbiota with the Mediterranean diet

If the microbiota is happy, we too are in a good mood because the brain and intestine talk to each other. And they share a passion for good food. But how to feed the microbiota?

“There is no unequivocal answer, a saving food, but a set of habits and lifestyles that in the long run can make a difference – explains Francesco Visioli, Professor of Human Nutrition at the University of Padua – with one watchword: variety. A poorly varied diet will reward one family of bacteria to the detriment of others. And then the conditions are created to send the microbiota into a tailspin and ignite inflammation. Certainly high-protein diets do not help the “good” bacteria of the microbiota to thrive: a study by the Genome Institute of Singapore conducted on overweight or obese adults subjected to 4 weeks of ketogenic diet showed a decrease in the microbiota of bifidobacteria which help regularity of the intestine and its proper functioning. On the other hand, science has demonstrated the benefits of the Mediterranean diet on the intestinal microbiota: a study published in the journal Gut and conducted on subjects with a habitually low consumption of fruit and vegetables and a sedentary lifestyle, has shown that following the Mediterranean diet for 8 weeks improved the composition of the intestinal microbiota, reducing the inflammatory state”.

These findings confirm previous Italian work (a study published in BMJ Gut) that found plant-based diets such as the Mediterranean are related to beneficial microbiome, with increased levels of short-chain fatty acids that degrade fiber.

Pasta, the microbiota likes its starch… and the vegetables we season it with

The microbiota loves the Mediterranean diet because of the fiber contained in many foods that characterize it, such as whole grains, fresh and dried fruit, which feed the good bacteria in our intestines. Our body does not have the enzymes to exploit them, but the bacteria do. And the bacteria are also able to digest the starch in pasta for us, which has a similar molecular structure to fiber.

“Our organism loves pasta also because it favors the growth of the ‘good population’ of the microbiota, especially if associated with other key foods of Mediterranean eating, such as greens and vegetables, which, together with wholemeal or traditional pasta, contribute to introducing fiber in our intestines”, explains Francesco Visioli. The healthy microbiota affects our mood because it participates in the transformation of an amino acid (tryptophan) into melatonin and serotonin. Furthermore, it controls intestinal permeability, blocking the passage of some molecules that can generate systemic inflammation until they reach the brain”.

And if pasta is included in a Mediterranean food model, the happiness of the microbiota grows exponentially: the research published in the journal BMJ Gut studied 612 subjects between 65 and 79 years of age from France, Italy, Holland, Poland and the United Kingdom, subjecting half of the sample to a diet based on the Mediterranean diet for one year. By the end of the study, their gut microbiota had changed for the better, inhibiting the production of inflammatory chemicals that can lead to loss of cognitive function and the development of chronic diseases such as diabetes, cancer and atherosclerosis. In other words, the Mediterranean diet improves cognitive function and promotes healthy aging.

Pasta & co: here are the foods that are friends with the microbiota

Fibers should never be missing from the intestinal microbiota menu. Those soluble (pasta al dente) and insoluble (vegetables) stimulate the production and expansion of good bacteria. And again, polyphenolic compounds, which are rich in berries, citrus fruits, cabbage, broccoli, tomatoes, olive oil, walnuts, which would lead to the growth of Lactobacillus and Bifidobacterium; artichokes, asparagus, garlic, onion, leeks, Jerusalem artichokes and chicory, for the inulin content; legumes such as beans, lentils, chickpeas, peas and broad beans for the content of Fructo-olisaccharides and Galacto-olisaccharides; pine nuts, hazelnuts, spinach and oily fish for omega 3 fatty acids… all foods that can be a solution against chronic inflammation.

Speaking of pasta, with the arrival of summer, if eaten cold, pasta can have an extra edge for the microbiota, reveals Visioli: “The resistant starch of pasta with the change in temperature takes on a conformation such that it behaves exactly like fiber, which bacteria use to produce a short-chain fatty acid like butyrate, which controls intestinal permeability.

Pasta, vegetables, legumes: here we are again with Orazio’s pasta with chickpeas and vegetables. But also to a more “modern” pasta with tomato sauce or pesto…