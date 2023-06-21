Pasta, this is the recommended amount that we should consume on a regular basis

Did you know that pasta must be consumed in a certain quantity to feel good and be happy? Let’s find out how much pasta you need to eat to keep fit and feel good!

As stated by nutritionist Serafina Petrocca, an expert in food science, many do not know whether to eat pasta when they are on a diet. To lose weight, as we well know, it is necessary to eliminate some foods from the diet, or in any case it is necessary to drastically reduce them.

But who doesn’t want to eat a nice plate of pasta during a diet and satisfy this desire? Resisting is really difficult, but fortunately there are tricks that Petrocca underlines and invites you to follow stay equally fit. Let’s find out what they are and how much pasta you can eat to stay fit and not gain weight.

Spaghetti are ideal to consume even on a diet

Nutritionist Serafina Petrocca says eating spaghetti doesn’t affect your diet because they have a lower glycemic index than short pasta. This particular comes from the fact that in the procedure spaghetti production is carried out by extrusionor rather a forcing of the dough by compression, which allows it to be introduced into a shape to obtain the format which is precisely the spaghetti.

The procedure allows for create a film That slows down the gelatinization of starches during cooking, which means that the release is just as slow during digestion, making you feel fuller for longer.

So, during the diet you can consume a plate of spaghetti al dente without getting heavy. The sense of satiety given by this pasta shape therefore allows it to be fully included in a slimming journey because it satisfies and deeply satisfies.

The question still remains open: how much should we eat? What amount is right to consume on a diet? Let’s try to clarify a much debated issue.

Wholemeal pasta is excellent to include in the diet for weight loss

To lose weight, but also ideal to be included in a normal diet, that integral is undoubtedly the recommended one because it is not subjected to the refining processes used to obtain white flour.

Excellent is that of legumes, high in protein, or that of buckwheat, gluten-free, and therefore indicated to promote better digestion. Regardless of the type of wholemeal pasta you choose, it’s still rich in fiber and gives a greater sense of satiety, by eating less.

Pasta, the right amount to consume

It is not easy to give a precise indication of how much pasta to consumeas there are so many variables that come into play. These include age, state of health, physical activity and even how the menu is made up.

For example, if the meal also includes potatoes and bread, you need to reduce the amount of pasta to consume. However, it is possible indicate approximately how many grams of pasta consume on a diet or in any case to stay in shape and not gain weight.

The weight stands around 80 grams of pastaconsidered ideal for providing the right nourishment, but if you are following a low-calorie diet, the nutritionist must establish the right amount of pasta to include in the menu. The expert knows how much should be recommended according to the patient’s needs.

How much pasta to eat per week

It is possible to consume it every day, obviously respecting the weight indicated above. It is advisable to vary the meal and make it always satisfying eat it alternately with other sources of carbohydrates such as barley, brown rice, valid allies for those who want to stay fit.

Experts recommend consuming the pasta for lunchsince it is a food capable of satiating enough and keeping you in place for the rest of the afternoon.

However, it can be consumed sometimes even in the eveningmaybe below form of cold saladexcellent as a single dish and with a low glycemic index since the cold allows the starch to resume its original structure, which is the crystalline one. In this way the sugars present in the starch are released more slowlymaking you feel full.

