The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt just received the patch 4.01which according to the Digital Foundry video analysis Improves ray tracing performance at 30fps but degrades performance mode at 60fps on both PS5 and Xbox Series X.

Available for a few days, The Witcher 3 patch 4.01 stands as the first real official update for the Complete Edition of the CD Projekt RED title, but obviously something went wrong and the video below explains it very clearly.

There was a need to improve performance in 30 fps mode with ray tracingand from this point of view the goal has been achieved, with a consistency of the frame rate which, in particular on the Xbox Series X, is substantially more solid thanks to some small compromises.

But when you switch to performance mode, the situation changes inexplicably and the game also drops ten frames per second in certain situations where previously 60fps was generally constant.

In short, it seems that the Polish studio will have to quickly return to work to understand what happened and release at least one hotfix that will fix the problems generated with the latest patch.