Patches containing 3D printed vaccines / “Hundreds of microneedles with mRna molecules”

A recent intuition of a team of researchers from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (namely the famous WITH), who work in the Koch Institute for Integrative Research Research division, led to the creation with a 3D printer of the first patches containing vaccines. This is an important and revolutionary novelty which would make it possible to easily deliver medical products even in the poorest and most difficult areas of the planet, reducing production and supply costs.

Patches containing vaccines were created with a special printer, developed exclusively for this purpose and which represents, in fact, the leading technology of this new method of vaccine administration. The compact printer, in fact, could easily be delivered to any area of ​​the planet, giving way to a mass production, and customizable, of serums that can be administered when necessary. Furthermore, patches containing vaccines also manage to obviate the need, typical of ad technology mRNAOf store products at low temperatureslengthening the storage time even in adverse weather conditions.

How the vaccines contained in the 3D printed patches work

An additional advantage of the vaccines contained in the patches, the MIT researchers still explain, is that they make the presence of doctors or nurses, and needles and syringes. Concretely, in fact, once printed they can be easily applied to the skin of patients who need vaccination, waiting for the drug to be automatically injected under the skin, without even the need for medical observation.

So, the 3D printer for vaccine patches it could be placed in any military camp, or in a non-medical garrison. The plasters, then, can be applied quickly and easily to the population, who will only have to wait for the complete administration. The technology on which they are based is, in fact, a series of hundreds of tiny needles, soaked by the same printer of mRNA molecules, encapsulated in lipid nanoparticles. The current capacity of the first 3D printer for vaccine patches and of 100 every 48 hoursbut over time much larger productions will certainly be achieved, perhaps also thanks to larger printers.

