Asklepios Kliniken GmbH & Co. KGaA

Goslar

Cooperation between the Asklepios Harzkliniken and the Volksbank Nordharz eG, which is celebrating its 125th anniversary this year, for the first time

The “Patient Academy”, a monthly series of lectures by the Asklepios Harzkliniken with top speakers from the medical profession and nursing on specific diseases and medical developments, will take place for the first time this year outside of the clinic: in the heart of Goslar, on the edge of the Old town, in the hall of mirrors at the headquarters of the Volksbank Nordharz, Rosentorstraße 25. After the long Corona period, in which the series of events could only be continued with video podcasts, the patient academy is now starting again – for the first time in cooperation with the long-established, traditional Volksbank Nordharz eG, which is celebrating its 125th anniversary this year.

From April to December, the participants can expect eight speakers, chief and senior physicians as well as nursing specialists on seven dates. The range of topics ranges from cancer to tips on aging to organ donation and the widespread disease diabetes. The academy events start on Tuesday, April 18, 2023, 6 p.m. to 7.30 p.m. with: “Resuscitation for laypeople, saving lives in seconds, tips with exercises”. The speakers are Prof. Dr. medical Jörn Heine, Medical Director of the Asklepios Harz Clinics, and specialist nurse Marion Kruse. Registration for the individual events is requested at least one week before the respective date, please send an email to: [email protected]

The popular series of events, at which hundreds of citizens have been in the clinic since 2017 to find out about illnesses and topics related to care, is now going “on tour” for the first time, directly to the people. Markus Creydt and Peter Buikis, board members of Volksbank Nordharz, and Norman Schaaf, managing director of Asklepios Harzkliniken, agreed on the cooperation at a meeting in the bank.

“We are very pleased that we are having the academy as a guest at our bank for the first time, because what they offer is aimed directly at the people of this region, and they are also the focus of our attention and are important to us,” says the bank’s board member Markus Creydt. Board colleague Peter Buikis adds: “Like Asklepios, we are based in Goslar, we are socially committed and want to offer people the best possible service – in many areas, and the issue of health affects everyone.” Harzkliniken Managing Director Norman Schaaf also welcomes the new cooperation. “As the No. 1 healthcare provider, we are there for the citizens around the clock. Like the Volksbank, we have traditional roots in Goslar and in the region, so we are pleased that we can now present our specialist knowledge to the people locally and be there for their questions.”

“As a healthcare companion, we are there for our citizens with our knowledge before, during and after a stay in a clinic,” adds Prof. Dr. med Jörn Heine, Medical Director of the Asklepios Harz Clinics. Diseases can overtake anyone, sometimes as a layperson you only know the terms, but nothing more. Against this background, the Asklepios Harz Clinics founded the patient academy in spring 2017. She would like to explain the basics of illnesses to laypeople in an understandable and compact way and also sensitize people to how they can prevent and avoid certain illnesses. The target group: all interested citizens, healthy people, but of course also patients and, for example, their relatives and friends. The speakers are experienced doctors and nurses and other specialists, they also give valuable tips in dialogue and answer the questions of the participants.

More information, the program with all dates and topics for download, is available here:

Contact for queries: Ralf Nehmzow, spokesman for the Asklepios Harzkliniken and the Asklepios Klinik Schildautal Seesen as well as Asklepios MVZ Niedersachsen GmbH, Head of Communication & Marketing, Asklepios Harzkliniken GmbH, Kösliner Str. 12 – D – 38642 Goslar Tel.: +49 (0) 5321 44-1668 – Fax: +49 (0) 5321 44-1699 Mobile: +49 (176) 57961784, email: [email protected], www.asklepios.com

https://www.asklepios.com/konzern/unternehmen/aktuell/pressekontakt/

Asklepios Kliniken GmbH & Co. KGaA

Corporate Communications & Marketing division

Rübenkamp 226

22307 Hamburg

Tel.: (0 40) 18 18-82 66 36

E-Mail: [email protected]

The press office is on call 24 hours a day: (040) 1818-82 8888.

Visit Asklepios on the Internet, on Facebook or YouTube:

www.asklepios.com

gesundleben.asklepios.com

www.facebook.com/asklepioskliniken

www.youtube.com/asklepioskliniken

Registration for the Asklepios newsletter:

https://www.asklepios.com/konzern/newsletter-anmeldung/

Nursing Blog: “We are Nursing” (https://wir-sind-pflege.blog/)

Original content from: Asklepios Kliniken GmbH & Co. KGaA, transmitted by news aktuell