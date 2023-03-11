PHOENIX

Dortmund/Bonn (ots)

The head of the German Foundation for Patient Protection, Eugen Brysch, has called for improvements to the laws announced by the Federal Minister of Health to simplify the introduction of the electronic patient file (EPA). The automatic introduction of the EPA for all patients without their consent is a “very bad way,” said Brysch in an interview with the television station phoenix. The patient is the owner of the data and must therefore be able to decide to whom this data is made accessible. There are good reasons for HIV-infected people not to tell their psychologist that they have such an infection, said Brysch. “The handling of the data must be differentiated,” demanded the patient advocate. He was in favor of comprehensive clarification so that everyone would be taken along, both patients and doctors who were “the brakes on the health system”. For older people who don’t have a smartphone or internet, there should be paper printouts of the files once a year. “All of this must be improved,” demanded the patient advocate.

At the same time, he complained that the introduction of the EPA was taking a long time: “20 years have already cost billions of euros, now wait another 20 years, that would be too long for me.” An electronic file is extremely useful. It contains a medication plan, information about operations and therapy suggestions. However, the doctors he deals with are not yet using the EPA. Even in hospitals, despite electronic files, one department does not know what the other is doing. “There’s still a lot to do,” said Brysch in the phoenix interview.

Today, Thursday, the Federal Health Minister Karl Lauterbach announced new legislative initiatives for the accelerated introduction of the electronic patient file and for the scientific use of the data. According to this, by 2025 electronic patient files are to be created for around 80 percent of the population without their express consent. However, patients should be given the opportunity to object.

See the whole interview here: https://phoenix.de/s/LS

Original content from: PHOENIX, transmitted by news aktuell