Patient organizations ask to play an active role in decision-making processes that can lead to significant results in care and treatment. Today, however, in Italy, they are still excluded from the decision-making tables, unlike what is happening in other European countries. And it is precisely in the direction of creating participatory healthcare that today and tomorrow, in Rome, the seventh edition of the ‘Patient Advocacy Network’ takes place, a training initiative aimed at Patient Associations and organized by the High School of Economics and Management of Health Systems (ALTEMS) – Faculty of Economics of the Catholic University on the Rome campus, with the unconditional support of AstraZeneca.

