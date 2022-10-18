Home Health Patient and citizen associations ask to be involved in care decisions
Health

Patient and citizen associations ask to be involved in care decisions

by admin
Patient and citizen associations ask to be involved in care decisions

Patient organizations ask to play an active role in decision-making processes that can lead to significant results in care and treatment. Today, however, in Italy, they are still excluded from the decision-making tables, unlike what is happening in other European countries. And it is precisely in the direction of creating participatory healthcare that today and tomorrow, in Rome, the seventh edition of the ‘Patient Advocacy Network’ takes place, a training initiative aimed at Patient Associations and organized by the High School of Economics and Management of Health Systems (ALTEMS) – Faculty of Economics of the Catholic University on the Rome campus, with the unconditional support of AstraZeneca.

A

See also  The elections and the presence on social networks: the case of Damilano and Lo Russo

You may also like

Fifth dose, Pregliasco: “Ok for a busy season,...

The therapy for pleural mesothelioma changes: green light...

Novartis: Ansalone, on with the digital museum of...

Assisted reproduction, cancer risk for those born with...

Medicine and the mountains, meeting with Miserocchi

European Federation of Internal Medicine, the doctor of...

Aesthetic medicine: the beauty program begins in autumn...

Center-right, the Cav indicates Ronzulli and Cattaneo as...

Bonus for physical activity too, did you know?...

Pandemic stress? Those who did not see the...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy