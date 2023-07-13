Patient association, the work of volunteers is worth more than 20 million euros

Listen to the audio version of the article

How much is the activity carried out by patient associations worth? Over 20 million euros, one million hours dedicated to voluntary activities, over 58,000 people assisted, 19,630 people on the field. These are the numbers that emerge from the first report on the “Enhancement of the network of allied volunteers for health“, presented today in Milan.

The analysis, a sort of statement of the economic and social value relating to 2021, collects data from 5 associations – Europa Donna Italia, a movement that protects the rights to prevention and treatment of breast cancer, Ail (Italian association against leukemia, lymphomas, myelomas), Aisc (Italian Heart Failure Association), Apmarr (National Association of People with Rheumatological and Rare Diseases), Uniamo Italian Federation of Rare Diseases – in collaboration with Novartis and with the technical-methodological support of PwC Italia – thanks to which 70,000 free specialist visits and 15,000 free interviews with psychologists were carried out.

The photograph – albeit partial compared to the number of patient associations present in Italy – is in any case indicative if we consider that the five associations considered have raised funds for over 56 million euros through various channels, including donations, public and private tenders, 5X1000 and sponsorships.

Promoter of the Europa Donna Italia initiative: «Health-related voluntary associations play an important role in our country, and this report highlights it emphatically thanks to the data presented today. The idea behind this project is to share and systematize the various expertise of the individual associations to detect the real support of volunteering both towards patients and towards the institutions and continue with a view to ever better solutions for health in Italy» said the president of Europa Donna Italia, Rosanna d’Antona.

«The analysis that emerges from the Report highlights the sector’s ability to know how to adapt, within the established times, to the new regulatory rules, to be able to structure itself at an organizational level, albeit according to the different dimensions and resources, to represent a segment significant in the country’s economic and productive context, but above all to represent one of the pillars on which the national health system is based as stated in mission 5 of the Pnrr – explained Maria Rosaria Di Somma, Managing Director of Aisc, Italian Association of heart failure and cardiovascular prevention – In this last role, the third sector identifies itself and increasingly wants to be a constructive and proactive interlocutor of the institutions in the choices that they are called to outline in an extremely delicate moment for our health care. A careful reading of the Report offers a clear picture of the great value represented by the many volunteers who join it and who are a heritage for the entire country”.

