Home » “Patient benefit is the focus”
Health

“Patient benefit is the focus”

by admin

The argument has been going on for far too long.‎ Now the focus is finally on the patient and the concrete benefit of the electronic health card for the patient. That is why we are speeding things up with clear legal requirements, deadlines and incentives, but also sanctions if things are blocked. So there are many good reasons to meet deadlines in the future, but no more excuses – neither for self-government nor for industry. The benefit for the patient is enormous: If something has to happen quickly after an accident, the doctor should be able to call up vital emergency data immediately from the health card. And we want a doctor to be able to see directly what medication his patient is currently taking. In this way, dangerous interactions can be prevented. Expanded possibilities of the health card and maximum data security must always go hand in hand. Because this is very personal information. I am therefore pleased that, together with the Federal Data Protection Commissioner and the Federal Office for Information Security, a system has been developed that offers the best possible protection for highly personal patient data.

See also  Carcinogenic toxins in food, beware of these recalled food products

You may also like

You saw me grow up, I love you...

Bitter land today, the summary and reactions of...

A discovery for the treatment of anaplastic lymphomas...

“Yes, we collaborated. A certain system has never...

2nd meeting of the pharmaceutical dialogue

Artem Uss, high tension between Nordio and the...

beware this brand has bugs inside. Here’s what...

Inter-Monza, CM’s report cards: Bastoni still in Lisbon....

Bagnaia wins ahead of Rins and Martin-breaking latest...

BZgA leaflet on antibiotic resistance

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy