“Patient benefit is the focus”

The argument has been going on for far too long.‎ Now the focus is finally on the patient and the concrete benefit of the electronic health card for the patient. That is why we are speeding things up with clear legal requirements, deadlines and incentives, but also sanctions if things are blocked. So there are many good reasons to meet deadlines in the future, but no more excuses – neither for self-government nor for industry. The benefit for the patient is enormous: If something has to happen quickly after an accident, the doctor should be able to call up vital emergency data immediately from the health card. And we want a doctor to be able to see directly what medication his patient is currently taking. In this way, dangerous interactions can be prevented. Expanded possibilities of the health card and maximum data security must always go hand in hand. Because this is very personal information. I am therefore pleased that, together with the Federal Data Protection Commissioner and the Federal Office for Information Security, a system has been developed that offers the best possible protection for highly personal patient data.