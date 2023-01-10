The patient had been hospitalized just before New Year’s Eve for respiratory problems and suffering from a multi-metastatic oncological pathology. Thrown chairs and destroyed an electrocardiograph. D’Amato: “Reactivate the police points in the emergency rooms of hospitals”. Anaao Lazio: “It is not acceptable to passively suffer acts of violence in the exercise of one’s work. The councilorship must take a decisive position in the appropriate fora”.

09 GEN – A new episode of violence in an Italian hospital. It happened on the morning of last January 3 in the Sant’Andrea Healthcare Company in Rome. “The fuse that unleashed it – explains Anaao Lazio in a note – was represented by the death of a patient hospitalized just before New Year’s Eve for respiratory problems and suffering from a multi-metastatic oncological pathology. The doctor who was on duty that morning in the hospitalization ward had already warned the family members of the worsening clinical conditions of their joint and then unfortunately had to inform them of her death. Upon their arrival in the ward, they immediately lashed out at the doctor, who was then run over by a screaming mob who slapped him, hit him with bags and insulted him”.

According to the union, the patient’s relatives, “not caring about the presence of other patients”, they “screamed, spat and devastated the hospital room where the body and the bed neighbor were still, overturning tables and chairs and destroying the electrocardiograph which performed the ritual ECG”.

The doctor and the head nurse had to request the intervention of the hospital surveillance to remove them, but the problems continued in the premises of the general management, where the relatives “continued to scream, beat on the doors, until they got the copy of the medical records, evidently considered incontrovertible proof of ‘mismanagement’ of the patient by the doctors and the hospital”.

Anaao Lazio condemns the incident, but also points the finger at “an online newspaper” which “two days later published a small article entitled ‘Our mother put on a chair and left to die in hospital'”, thus giving “greater emphasis to their beliefs” (of relatives, ed).

“Overlooking the ethics of some press representativeswho in order to ‘put the monster on the front page’ forget to verify the facts and never feel compelled to subsequently publish the necessary denials, and while fully understanding the pain one feels in losing a loved one”, clarifies the secretary corporate Anaao dell’ao Sant’Andrea, Phaedra Mori, “We cannot accept or justify these acts of violence against doctors or nurses, men and women who guarantee the survival of this battered NHS with their commitment, professionalism and sacrifice. All our sympathy and affection goes out to our colleague victim of this violence, who has already filed a complaint with the Authority and who, despite the trauma, especially psychological, returned to work soon so as not to leave guard shifts uncovered on holidays. ”.

Mori’s hope is that “even the Sant’Andrea company will work to ensure that this aggression against one of its employees is stigmatized and punished”.

Also the regional secretariat Anaao Assomed of Lazio expresses its solidarity with the attacked doctor: “It is not acceptable – declares the regional secretary – to passively suffer acts of violence in the exercise of one’s work, even more so when he is at the service of protecting the citizen’s health and to be repaid with gestures that not only endanger the safety of health personnel, but also affect the public assets of the Regional Health Service. The Regional Department is therefore invited to take a decisive position in the appropriate forums aimed at preventing the recurrence of such serious and unfortunate facts and find shared solutions to enhance the safety of health workers in the workplace and increase the protection of the public good “.



The Councilor for Health Alessio D’Amato then intervened on the case: “I strongly condemn the umpteenth episode of violence against the healthcare personnel working at the Sant’Andrea hospital and I hope that full light is shed on the facts and that the culprits are brought to justice”, he said. “Doctors with a great spirit of sacrifice are at our service every day for our health and safety and attacking a doctor or nurse is equivalent to attacking oneself”.

D’Amato then renewed his appeal to the Prefect of Rome “to study a common strategy to deal with a worryingly increasing phenomenon. I think it is necessary to reactivate the police points in the emergency rooms of hospitals which play an important role in deterrence and for the safety of medical personnel and patients”, concluded the commissioner.

09 January 2023

