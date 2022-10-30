The General Oncological Surgery of the Chieti hospital makes a leap in quality thanks to the fourth generation da Vinci XI robot, recently acquired by the ASL management which has chosen to invest significant resources in technological innovation.

The machine was used by the surgical team headed by Liberato Aceto for the removal of a colon cancer from a 72-year-old patient residing in a town in the province of Chieti. The neoplastic mass was about five centimeters in size and was located only in the intestine, with no distant metastases. The surgery was not followed by complications and the man was discharged after five days.

«In the treatment of cancer of the colon and, in particular, of the rectum – explains Aceto – this device finds a valid and effective field of application. Robotic surgery has fewer complications than traditional surgery, it limits abdominal muscle and nerve trauma, allowing faster recovery after surgery ».

It is a modality that respects and preserves the vascular and lymphatic structures, important for maintaining the function of the colon and rectum, guarantees the precise and radical removal of the tumor, reduces hospitalization times to about five days with incisions of a few millimeters , practiced for the insertion of the optical and surgical instruments necessary for the intervention.

Thanks to its arms, the robot also allows you to reach anatomical areas that are difficult to reach manually by the surgeon.

“For this reason – adds Aceto – its use in other fields of abdominal surgery such as bariatric surgery and that of the esophagus and stomach make the robot a highly qualifying and improving tool in the healthcare response of our ASL to the health needs of citizens of Abruzzo, even in the face of its higher costs ».