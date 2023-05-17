Patient suddenly wakes up during head surgery – and is still suffering today

Unusual incident during a routine operation in the Munich Klinikum Großhadern. A man underwent a procedure to remove nasal polyps in 2017. After the 53-year-old was put under general anesthesia, the doctors were busy inserting a medicinal spoon into the frontal sinus. Then the patient suddenly began to move and came to himself.

The patient wakes up during the operation and is still suffering from the consequences to this day

When he started to twitch, the spoon slipped in his forehead. Experts determined that an artery was injured and profuse bleeding ensued. According to information from the “Süddeutsche Zeitung” and “Tz”, the 53-year-old is demanding compensation of almost 40,000 euros from the Munich district court. To this day, the man is suffering from the consequences of the failed operation.

The 53-year-old struggles with “concentration problems” because he feels “pressure and pain on the right side of his head for 24 hours”. According to the patient’s lawyer, the man was only lucky to survive the operation. In addition to the heavy bleeding, he suffered a “life-threatening anaphylactic shock”.

So far no agreement on damages – the clinic is defending itself against expert opinions

The Klinikum Großhadern is resisting the report, which stated that the anesthetic administered was not sufficient. According to evaluations of studies, the risk of waking up can be seen in three percent of all operations. The civil chamber proposed an agreement during the process. The clinic is to pay the patient 28,000 euros. So far, both parties have not been able to reach an agreement.