The facts date back to 2016when one 67-year-old patient she was hospitalized Cervia hospitalbut lost his life after taking some psychiatric drugs. Yesterday, March 8, it was condemned the nurse who cared for her.

Patient died after taking psychotropic drugs: the drama of 2016

It was the night between 25 and 26 September 2016, when the 67-year-old patient lost her life at theCervia hospitalin the long-term care ward. To the woman, who suffered from insomniathey had been given gods sedatives to help her sleep. The woman, however, fell into a deep sleep from which she never woke up again.

The condemnation of the nurse

Almost seven years after the terrible tragedy, the conviction for ihost who was caring for the patient in the hospital. The man, 54, was sentenced to two years and ten months of imprisonment for abusive exercise of the medical profession e you death as a result of another crime. A colleague of the nurse stated that the man had given the patient an injection of Diazepam and had also added Talofe, a very strong sedative.