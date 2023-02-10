news-txt”>

There are 65 million people with epilepsy in the world, 6 million in Europe, 600,000 in Italy alone. About 36,000 new cases are expected each year. Thanks to research, treatments to deal with the disease are increasingly refined. But what is missing and what has been awaited for years now is a law that fully protects people, children and adults, with epilepsy. “After the reopening of the Chambers, the proposal for a specific law for people with epilepsy was re-presented in the new legislature, which the Italian Parliament has never been able to approve and which is urgently needed. Everyone’s contribution is needed to unlock this unacceptable impasse and delay”. This is the appeal launched by the president of the Association ‘Out of the shadows, together for epilepsy’, Giuseppe Zaccaria, at the international conference Update in Epileptology 2023 promoted in Padua by Epitech, in view of the International Epilepsy Day celebrates February 13th. The overall incidence rate of epilepsy in children aged between 1 month and 17 years is 44 cases per 100,000 per year: “Based on these numbers – says Zaccaria – it is clear that the first social environment in which the impact of epilepsy is precisely that of school”.

The results that emerged from a survey recently carried out among primary and secondary school teachers to verify how they approach the problem are worrying, Zaccaria underlines. Almost all of the teachers know the existence of the pathology but only very few are informed about the characteristics of the disease and how to manage crises. The majority of those questioned are convinced that it is a hereditary disease and over 60 percent do not know how to behave in the event of a crisis or think they have to behave in ways that are completely wrong. The survey also shows that in three quarters of cases the onset of epilepsy occurs during the school years, before the age of twenty and, in particular, in children and adolescents.

According to Stefano Bellon, secretary of the Fuori dall’Ombra Association, “one of the objectives of the bill in question is to transfer the perception of the child/student with epilepsy to the school without him feeling different because the stigma must not be fed. A structured and continuous training action is needed for school staff in welcoming and correct management of the student with epilepsy.School staff can become the vehicle of knowledge, perhaps the only one, certainly the most effective, capable – he concludes – to produce that cultural advancement essential for epilepsy to lose any stigmatizing connotation at a social level”.